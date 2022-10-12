ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Eric Schmitt tweets, deletes support of Kanye West after rapper's antisemitic comments

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Eric Schmitt, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Missouri, posted and then deleted a tweet Tuesday evening in support of Kanye West days after the rapper was suspended from social media platforms for sharing antisemitic statements on his accounts.

"America needs a @kanyewest @KidRock tour," Schmitt, who currently serves as Missouri's attorney general, tweeted just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. "Let's go!" The post was later deleted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pua0H_0iVuorTj00

West, who is now legally known as Ye, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after he wrote on Twitter that he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," West wrote.

He also garnered headlines earlier this week when he appeared at Paris Fashion Week donning a sweatshirt that read "WHITE LIVES MATTER." He was later interviewed on Fox News by pundit Tucker Carlson about the shirt.

From USA TODAY: Ye locked out of social media for antisemitism

Eric Schmitt's response to deleted tweet

In a statement Wednesday morning, Schmitt said he "likes their music," but doesn't "condone everything they say."

"I wasn't aware of the recent comments and was commenting on Kanye's recent interview with Tucker Carlson where he called out left wing hypocrisy," Schmitt said.

He also criticized his opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, in the statement.

"The Heiress Valentine is desperate for any distraction she can create from her being a shill for the Schumer-Biden agenda to raise our taxes, supercharge inflation and allow unfettered illegal immigration," he added.

Trudy Busch Valentine responds to deleted tweet on twitter

Busch Valentine shared a screenshot of Schmitt's post Tuesday evening along with a response.

"It reveals a great deal about Eric Schmitt's character that tonight he is openly embracing those who spew vile antisemitism," she wrote. "This is both dangerous and appalling. Missouri deserves so much better."

Other ties to Schmitt's campaign and why Kid Rock was included

Schmitt's campaign manger, Andrew Leppert, has previously posted on social media in support of West. He responded to a clip of Carlson's segment on West on Friday with "Ye, again (fire emoji)" and retweeted a post from West holding a black hat that says "2024." The rapper mounted a brief presidential campaign in 2020, garnering around 70,000 votes across 12 states.

Kid Rock, the other musician mentioned in Schmitt's post, has been an outspoken Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump. He has also weighed entering politics through a potential future congressional run.

More: Abortion takes key role in Missouri US Senate race; Burlison praises DeSantis flights

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com , (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Eric Schmitt tweets, deletes support of Kanye West after rapper's antisemitic comments

Comments / 0

Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

