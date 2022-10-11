Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
7K- Mile Lamborghini Huracan Spyder In Stunning Color Combination Selling On PCarmarket
All-wheel-drive and a V10 is this car’s formula for success. Lamborghini, a brand known for its incredible competitive spirit and style unlike anything else on the road. One of their premium models, the Huracan, had a lot to live up to in its earlier years of production. This is, of course, because it was to be the successor to the Gallardo, a vehicle that no one thought would be possible to beat. Somehow, the Huracan figured out a way to do it and show the world just what Lamborghini was capable of in 2014. Just a few years later, in 2016, this particular Huracan was made reflecting the true intentions of its designers. What was that intention? Simply put it was to make the fastest, best looking, and most raw supercar on the market that would stay that way for years to come. This is evident from the fact that it still beats out most supercars made today, which is exactly why you need it.
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
How Bentley Recovered After 189 Cars Sank With The Felicity Ace
Recently, we attended the launch of the Bentley Bentayga EWB in Vancouver. Aside from enjoying some of the country's natural splendor in a Bentayga, we also spoke with Bentley's engineers and PR folks about various topics. One of those topics was the ill-fated Felicity Ace. Once it was brought up,...
itechpost.com
Streamer Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back in Two Places During TwitchCon Accident
Using Twitter, popular Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik announced that she broke her back in two places after falling into a foam pit at the TwitchCon being conducted in San Diego Convention Center, California on Saturday, as per Kotaku. In a video, Chechik was caught falling backwards on her tailbone before...
Road & Track
Watch the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Hit the Dyno
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the most capable factory off-roaders that you can buy today. That won’t stop the aftermarket experts at Hennessey Performance from trying to find a bit more oomph hidden inside the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, however. The Texas-based tuners have just taken delivery of a Braptor, and we can finally get an idea of what sort of power this thing puts to the ground by way of a dyno test.
Inside car graveyard as luxury vehicles totaled in Hurricane Ian’s 18-foot
SHOCKING footage has revealed how Hurricane Ian created a car graveyard full of luxury whips. We see the video’s cameraman walk around a parking lot of totaled vehicles covered in debris like seaweed and sand. Seaweed and sand trapped in a car are telltale signs of heavy flood damage.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
BBC
Dorset farmer's Bentley stored in shed for 50 years sells for £66k
A rare Bentley that has been stored in a farmer's shed for more than 50 years has sold at auction for £66,000. A Dorset farmer originally bought the car in 1954 but when it failed its MOT in the 1960s he put it into storage. It was sold by...
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
Stranded Tesla Semi Spotted Just Weeks Ahead of First Deliveries
via YouTubeThe Tesla Semi is just weeks away from delivery after years of delays and promises by CEO Elon Musk. Could some problems be looming?
insideevs.com
Potential Tesla Record: Over 10,500 EVs At Shanghai Port For Export
Several observers, photographers, and drone operators actively document the happenings around Tesla's factories. We've shared photos and videos in the past of the Shanghai South Port terminal, where Tesla ships out vehicles for export. While it's always arguably interesting to see the EVs accumulating at the beginning of each quarter, it seems we may have a new record to start Q4 2022.
Last of the Air-Cooled 911s Selling on Bring A Trailer
Automotive excellence in a nutshell. The late 1990s were a crazy time for automotive enthusiasts everywhere. In America you had the introduction of the LS1, Japan was starting to crank out some truly iconic sports cars, and even Europe was getting in on the fun with some of their more luxury focused models. However there is one vehicle that stands out from that era for something you might not expect. That’s because the car didn’t necessarily become famous for one or two quick innovations but rather for being a generally awesome sports car platform that built its reputation over time and subsequently became one of Germany’s best automobiles. That’s right, it’s the Porsche 911.
hypebeast.com
Flying Car Takes Off in Dubai
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng have just successfully launched a flying car in Dubai, showcasing a glimpse of what the future of travel in the city could look like. After successfully taking off on October 10 at Dubai Marina, the two-seated electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) is dubbed to...
insideevs.com
Report: Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Fell To The Lowest Level In 2022
Tesla's global electric car order backlog, which is mainly a function of supply and demand, continues to decrease, reaching the lowest result in 2022. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of September 21, 2022 was about 317,000 cars (globally).
