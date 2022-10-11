All-wheel-drive and a V10 is this car’s formula for success. Lamborghini, a brand known for its incredible competitive spirit and style unlike anything else on the road. One of their premium models, the Huracan, had a lot to live up to in its earlier years of production. This is, of course, because it was to be the successor to the Gallardo, a vehicle that no one thought would be possible to beat. Somehow, the Huracan figured out a way to do it and show the world just what Lamborghini was capable of in 2014. Just a few years later, in 2016, this particular Huracan was made reflecting the true intentions of its designers. What was that intention? Simply put it was to make the fastest, best looking, and most raw supercar on the market that would stay that way for years to come. This is evident from the fact that it still beats out most supercars made today, which is exactly why you need it.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO