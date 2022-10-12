ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TN

The Associated Press

'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said. Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
WDEF

Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
WTVCFOX

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WTVCFOX

Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
WTVCFOX

Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
WTVCFOX

Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
Sidelines

Memories Under Tims Ford Lake

Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
