Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said. Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up from Georgia, killed in crash
Former American Idol contestant and Georgia native Willie Spence has died. Spence was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Chattanooga, Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
Crash kills 66-year-old motorcyclist in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, say police
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash in front of the Hobby Lobby in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police. The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Stuart Road at the east entrance of the Hobby Lobby. Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West...
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Remember “Move Over Law” when Traveling; Two Chattanooga Officers Injured
Tennessee motorists are required by law to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles, including recovery vehicles (tow trucks), highway maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles, or utility service vehicles. One driver in Chattanooga did not abide by the law early Thursday morning...
Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton. Friendship Christian from Lebanon brought a perfect record to Hamilton County tonight.
Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
