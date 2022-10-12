ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

Comments / 6

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged victim testifies in trial of Sheriff Victor Hill

ATLANTA - For the first time, jurors in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill heard testimony from one of the alleged victims Friday. A federal grand jury indicted Hill in 2021 on charges that he violated the Constitutional rights of inmates inside the Clayton County Jail by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours. He is accused of using "unreasonable force" on seven pre-trial detainees.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
960 The Ref

Man convicted of ramming a grandmother’s car in Georgia then killing her in 2014

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted for ramming a grandmother’s car then sticking her and killing her as she assessed the damage in Douglas County, Georgia. According to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, a jury found Dewey Green guilty of the murder of Janice Pitts. The DA’s office said this is the second time that Green has been convicted of these charges.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Duct Tape#County Jail#Violent Crime
fox5atlanta.com

Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur. A person at the scene said the teen got into a fight with passengers in a car before gunfire erupted.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify man found shot to death in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a man who was found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead Thursday morning as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. The grim discovery was made around 6:45 a.m. by a mother and her daughter. Heather Baker says she was driving her daughter to school when the little girl spotted the man's lifeless body in the driveway of a vacant lot.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Body found at Acworth construction site, police say

ACWORTH, Ga. - Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a corpse at a construction site. Police said officers went to Ivey Road to an Ajax Construction area. They spoke to a person who called 911 Friday morning to report they discovered a body covered up. Detectives found the body...
ACWORTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy