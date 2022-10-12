Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Payments on the Menu” – Eli Shoshani, Bottomline Technologies and Sandeep Lai, DBS Bank in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Bottomline Technologies’ Eli Shoshani and Sandeep Lai from DBS Bank look at how best to account for financial taste in the APAC region. To be capable of eating well in every country across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region requires a high degree of adaptability. From chewing through jet-black fermented century eggs in China, to devouring an actively angry live octopus in Korea, it’s an area of rich culinary traditions that have differentiated countries over centuries of development.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Picking up the Baton” – Oliver Rajic, Alpha Fintech by PPRO in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Payments, like music making, are a collaborative endeavour. And somebody’s got to direct it, says Oliver Rajic, Co-founder and CEO of Alpha Fintech, now part of PPRO. ‘I’m playing all the right notes… but not necessarily in the right order’ was British comedian Eric Morecambe’s memorable punchline, delivered during a sketch with the late, great conductor and composer André Previn.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “To Boldly Grow…” – Babar Khan, Mastercard in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Mastercard’s investment strategy has reshaped the company in a remarkably short time. Babar Khan, responsible for Partnerships and M&A for Product & Engineering, shares what it learned along the way. The financial services industry has never shied away from investing inorganically on the much-desired path to business growth. There...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Core Teachings And Wily Swine” – Leigh Pepper, 10x Banking in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Ugly back-office systems can’t be masked by layering on colourful tech – new thinking is needed, says Leigh Pepper, Chief Product Officer for 10x Banking. The phrase ‘lipstick on a pig’ has become the favourite fintech idiom to describe banks’ approaches to transformation, capturing the attempt to jazz up the UI and transform the UX by changing a form from a single page into individual screens, to capture my name and feel more like Apple.
ffnews.com
Exclusive: “Moving the Dial on Financial Crime” – David Howes, Standard Chartered
Change and risk are two sides of the same progressive coin. It’s why banks for years chose not to deal in it. But engaging in the digital economy is no longer a choice; how banks address some of the challenges it presents them with, is. For David Howes, global...
ffnews.com
Breaking the late payments cycle
Late payments are a big problem most businesses are familiar with. Given the current economic environment and inflation crises, late payments have significantly impacted whether a business stays afloat. An FSB study published in the Small Business Index (SBI) found that just last year, one in three business owners noted...
ffnews.com
Finom Partners with Salt Edge to Expand its EMI Offerings Via Open Banking
The pan-European B2B fintech platform Finom has joined hands with Salt Edge, a leader in offering open banking solutions, to leverage PSD2 possibilities for SMEs and professionals all over Europe. Finom provides SMEs and freelancers with business payment accounts as well as expense and team management services. The Dutch B2B...
ffnews.com
EY launches first Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands, as it responds to rising market demand for tech expertise outside London. The new Hub will be run by a four-strong leadership team – Sagar Khandelwal, Heather Hales, Mark Wood and new hire, Joe Murray – and forms part of EY’s ambitious growth target to double its UK financial services technology revenues over the next three years.
ffnews.com
Six Fintech Companies from Africa Emerge as Finalists in the Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2022
The six finalists were chosen following extremely strong competition from over 700 fintechs from 59 countries; Grand Finale to be held on 28 October at the Ecobank Group Pan African Centre in Lomé, Togo; Finalists will compete for the top price of $50,000 and admission to the ‘Ecobank Fintech Challenge Fellowship’ program.
ffnews.com
IFC Invests a US$ 75 Million Convertible Loan in SeABank
IFC‘s investment is aimed at impulsing SeABanks‘s development strategies and increasing access to finance for SMEs and women-owned SMEs. Specifically, in line with IFC’s approach to addressing climate risks, SeABank will also commit to not funding new coal-related activities. This will help contribute to Vietnam’s climate targets including phasing out coal-fueled power generation by 2040 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment by SeABank will be a condition for IFC’s consideration to convert this loan to common shares within the next five years.
ffnews.com
Spanish Registration Provides Springboard for BVNK’s Expansion Across Europe
BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, announces that it has secured registration in Spain as a Virtual Asset Services Provider. Approval from the Bank of Spain provides BVNK with a springboard for expansion across the rest of the European Union and beyond, and gives customers even greater confidence in the superiority of crypto-enabled international payments.
ffnews.com
Web3 Lifestyle App Gritti Raises $1.7M Seed Funding
Gritti, the web3 social fitness app building healthier habits through engaged communities and applied game design, is pleased to announce the closing of $1.7M in seed funding. Lingfeng Innovation Fund led the round along with thesis-driven web3 natives Youbi Capital, Bixin Ventures, Orderly Network, Stratified Capital and CDI. The funding will enhance Gritti’s ability to create a consistent and effective conversion channel between web2 and web3.
ffnews.com
The Personal Data Revolution Set to Change the Business Landscape – an Event Showing You the Future That’s Happening Now
In the 5 short years since the CMA initiated Open Banking in the UK, over 6 million people have made use of available services – so while it is still in its infancy, the drive behind open banking is clear and is already beginning to progress into the wider scope of open finance.
ffnews.com
EQT Infrastructure broadens investor base in GlobalConnect
EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure III and IV funds (“EQT Infrastructure”) have signed an agreement to sell a minority stake in GlobalConnect (the “Company”) to Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”). Having been invested in the Company since 2017, EQT Infrastructure will remain as the largest owner following the closing of the transaction.
ffnews.com
SH Digital Launches to Offer World First Digital Asset Trading Experience
SH Digital, is a fully licenced digital asset trading platform, designed to offer the most fluid, reliable trading experience possible. SH Digital will provide users with a suite of key services including, giving access to tier one liquidity. Users will be given them the ability to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency through multiple on and off-ramps, all while providing access to multiple financial institutions. SH Digital has a trading license from DMCC, UAE and also a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Lithuania.
ffnews.com
The Inaugural IN2MOTIONFEST Comes to a Successful Close, Marks a New Era for the Indonesian Modest Wear Industry
The Bank of Indonesia (BI), the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), as part of the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF), officially announced the close of the inauguration of the International Indonesian Modest Fashion Festival 2022 (IN2MOTIONFEST 2022). The whole...
ffnews.com
Hoowla Integrates LMS Confirmly to Protect Money Transfers From Fraud
LMS, the UK’s leading provider of conveyancing services, today announces the integration of confirmly, its fast, trusted, and secure identity checking technology, with Hoowla, the award winning legal case management software provider. Hoowla is now able to offer its customers access to confirmly, which uses law firm identity checking...
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
ffnews.com
European Retail Investors using increasingly popular Euro Derivatives to Hedge FX Exposure
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has published its SERIX sentiment data for European retail investors for September, highlighting strong bearish trading on the Euro against the British Pound and Japanese Yen, in contrast to wider market sentiment on these currencies. The SERIX value indicates retail investor...
