NFL

NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB’s son is now in college? Fans feel very old

Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team’s first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

The Packers’ kryptonite is something Zach Wilson excels at

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is equipped to exploit a major hole in the Green Bay Packers defense. On paper, the Green Bay Packers’ defense is stacked. Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and Preston Smith lead a formidable front. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas make up a strong cornerback trio. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage hold things down at safety. At linebacker, the Packers have a reigning All-Pro in De’Vondre Campbell.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jets X-Factor

Have the NY Jets found their optimal O-line combo? | Film

The New York Jets’ new offensive line combination looked stellar on film. With the season debut of Duane Brown and the absence of Max Mitchell, the New York Jets unveiled yet another offensive line combination (their fifth of the season) in their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins:
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly 'open' to returning to Giants

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has apparently not closed the door on a return to the New York Giants this fall. "Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes ... obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported about Beckham during the latest edition of the "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast, according to Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 6, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Washington Commanders, 12-7, on Thursday night to drop to 2-4 on the season. Despite a valiant effort by the Bears defense, it was a brutal defeat where the offense failed to score on three trips inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields was under constant duress, and Chicago managed just seven points against a bad Commanders team.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Questionable for Week 6 Against Jaguars

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for Week 6’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old running back also missed Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury, which the Colts won 12-9 in overtime. Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier in the day that Taylor had a “chance” to play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Buffalo's Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) not listed on Week 6's injury report

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) is not listed on Week Six's injury report against the Kansas City Chiefs. Knox is on track to make his return after Buffalo's tight end was forced to miss Week Five's contest with foot and hamstring injuries. In a matchup against a Kansas City unit ranked 21st (10.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, our models project Knox to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
BUFFALO, NY
Jets X-Factor

3 disadvantages NY Jets must overcome vs. Packers

The Packers have excelled in certain key areas that may present problems for the Jets. The New York Jets come into Lambeau Field scenting blood. They’ve won two straight games since the return of their starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the Packers are still trying to figure themselves out after a grueling trip to London that resulted in a loss to the underdog Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jets X-Factor

Jeff Ulbrich, NY Jets are shaping their defensive identity

Jeff Ulbrich deserves some credit after a rash of criticism. Heading into the 2022 season, it was evident what the New York Jets wanted to do on defense. After spending premium draft capital on a cornerback and edge rusher while forgoing linebacker and safety in the second round, the Jets telegraphed their desire to rush the passer and play lockdown coverage on the outside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Kwity Paye gets availability confirmed for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

Kwity Paye will not play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a leg injury. All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has also been ruled out for the AFC South matchup. Paye was carted off in the 4th quarter last week against the Denver Broncos in Indy’s 12-9 victory on Thursday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

