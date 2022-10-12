Read full article on original website
Ex-Jets QB's son is now in college? Fans feel very old
Time for a reality check. It should for New York Jets fans. He was the team's first-round pick, No. 18 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Marshall. But these days, another Pennington is making headlines with the Thundering...
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants' turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
The Packers' kryptonite is something Zach Wilson excels at
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is equipped to exploit a major hole in the Green Bay Packers defense. On paper, the Green Bay Packers’ defense is stacked. Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and Preston Smith lead a formidable front. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas make up a strong cornerback trio. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage hold things down at safety. At linebacker, the Packers have a reigning All-Pro in De’Vondre Campbell.
Have the NY Jets found their optimal O-line combo? | Film
The New York Jets’ new offensive line combination looked stellar on film. With the season debut of Duane Brown and the absence of Max Mitchell, the New York Jets unveiled yet another offensive line combination (their fifth of the season) in their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins:
A Single Decision Has Transformed the New York Giants From a Fluttering Franchise to a Potential Contender
The Brian Daboll hire is already paying off for the New York Giants.
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly 'open' to returning to Giants
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has apparently not closed the door on a return to the New York Giants this fall. "Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes ... obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported about Beckham during the latest edition of the "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast, according to Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.
Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 6, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Washington Commanders, 12-7, on Thursday night to drop to 2-4 on the season. Despite a valiant effort by the Bears defense, it was a brutal defeat where the offense failed to score on three trips inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields was under constant duress, and Chicago managed just seven points against a bad Commanders team.
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Questionable for Week 6 Against Jaguars
ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for Week 6’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old running back also missed Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury, which the Colts won 12-9 in overtime. Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier in the day that Taylor had a “chance” to play.
Buffalo's Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) not listed on Week 6's injury report
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) is not listed on Week Six's injury report against the Kansas City Chiefs. Knox is on track to make his return after Buffalo's tight end was forced to miss Week Five's contest with foot and hamstring injuries. In a matchup against a Kansas City unit ranked 21st (10.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, our models project Knox to score 5.2 FanDuel points.
Jets Thursday Week 6 injury report: Jermaine Johnson looking unlikely to play
Note: Since the original writing of this article, Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out. The New York Jets may be without one of their top pass-rushers for Sunday’s battle with the Green Bay Packers. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson missed his second day of practice this week and he continues...
3 disadvantages NY Jets must overcome vs. Packers
The Packers have excelled in certain key areas that may present problems for the Jets. The New York Jets come into Lambeau Field scenting blood. They’ve won two straight games since the return of their starting quarterback. Meanwhile, the Packers are still trying to figure themselves out after a grueling trip to London that resulted in a loss to the underdog Giants.
Packers vs. Jets: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 6
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to get back in the win column after a loss in London when the New York Jets arrive at Lambeau Field for a Week 6 matchup on Sunday. This will be no cakewalk: The Jets have won three of their last four games, including road wins over the Browns and Steelers.
Jeff Ulbrich, NY Jets are shaping their defensive identity
Jeff Ulbrich deserves some credit after a rash of criticism. Heading into the 2022 season, it was evident what the New York Jets wanted to do on defense. After spending premium draft capital on a cornerback and edge rusher while forgoing linebacker and safety in the second round, the Jets telegraphed their desire to rush the passer and play lockdown coverage on the outside.
Kwity Paye gets availability confirmed for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
Kwity Paye will not play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a leg injury. All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has also been ruled out for the AFC South matchup. Paye was carted off in the 4th quarter last week against the Denver Broncos in Indy’s 12-9 victory on Thursday Night Football.
