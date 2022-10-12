Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Teams behind City Foundry, Old Rock house move ahead with plans for a new St. Louis concert venue
ST. LOUIS — A new Grand Center concert venue proposed by the developer behind City Foundry and the operator of the Old Rock House is moving ahead after a delay of several years. Developers are in the process of seeking city approvals for the new concert hall, called The...
Austin-based cinema-eatery opening at City Foundry STL this November
ST. LOUIS — A new and unique movie-going experience is opening up this November at City Foundry STL. Alamo Drafthouse and City Foundry STL announce Wednesday that Alamo Drafthouse City Foundry will open in November. The Alamo Drafthouse combines food and drinks with the movie-going experience all in one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, a group of students walked into a room full of business attire at the Forest Park Campus. Students at St. Louis Community College will be in front of a number of employers for a big career fair next week so the Black Male Achievers (BMA) Program on campus is making sure they will look the part.
Cori Bush autobiography shares her ‘pain, perseverance’
ST. LOUIS — Congresswoman Cori Bush is keeping herself booked and busy. She is in the final weeks of her re-election campaign for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District seat and she also released her autobiography on October 4, 2022. “The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America,”...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16
It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
feastmagazine.com
Love live music but want to skip the arena show? Listen in at these local spots
St. Louis has a terrific live music scene. From rock to folk to blues, there's a bar offering your favorite music (and excellent drink specials).
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Realtors in St. Louis, nationwide apologizing for past discrimination, urging change
ST. LOUIS — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price.
River City HBCU Classic canceled 4 days before the event
ST. LOUIS — An event expected to bring huge crowds to St. Louis this weekend is now canceled. The River City HBCU Classic was supposed to be a new spin on the former Gateway Classic, which brought college football fans to town every year. Social media was all abuzz...
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jane Goodall visits new exhibit at Saint Louis Science Center, speaks to students
ST. LOUIS — Thanks to Jane Goodall, we know that chimpanzees aren't all that different from humans. Her research taught the world that apes can communicate with one another and use tools to complete tasks. On Monday, the Saint Louis Science Center unveiled its new exhibit, "Becoming Jane: The...
KSDK
Listing in the Lou: St. Louis couple uses historic tax credits to rehab home in Tower Grove South
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday mornings just got a bit more exciting here on Show Me St. Louis. We want you all at home to make the most informed decisions when it comes to life's big purchases and that includes finding the perfect home. Every week, "Listing in the Lou"...
KSDK
Urban League expands into south St. Louis
The newest Save our Sons location opened on Cherokee Street. It helps community members find and keep jobs.
This St. Louis diner is opening a location at Lambert Airport this spring
ST. LOUIS — Travelers will soon have another opportunity to get a taste of St. Louis cuisine while passing through St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday its commission approved a proposal to bring Kingside Diner to Concourse C, which houses gates for American, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit airlines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed early Friday in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning in a rear alley in the 3600 block on Montana Street in south St. Louis. St. Louis police said officers responded to a call for shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Montana Street in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in the head.
Spacecraft will fly over St. Louis area before splashing down into Atlantic Ocean Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you have your eye to the sky Friday afternoon, you might see some interstellar travelers heading back home. At about 3:45 p.m., the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew will be flying over the St. Louis area. Depending on where you are in the area, the spacecraft may be visible anywhere from 20 to 90 degrees above the horizon.
Byers' Beat: Does St. Louis have enough police officers? It depends who you ask
ST. LOUIS — Mount Exodus, as it’s known around St. Louis Police headquarters, is growing. It’s the pile of police uniforms officers turn in when they leave the department. A police source sent me a snapshot of it in January of this year. It was about seven...
Rams settlement money moved into higher-yielding account
ST. LOUIS — The hundreds of millions of dollars St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority got from a settlement with the Rams was moved to a higher-yielding account Thursday while the three parties continue to debate how to divide it. In a...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2