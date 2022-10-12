Read full article on original website
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero
The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
Umpire Chris Segal gifts Dodgers a run on Max Muncy homer (Video)
Home plate umpire Chris Segal is off to a rough start in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series, as he gifted Max Muncy a home run. Yu Darvish is one of the more dominant pitchers in all of baseball when he’s on, but he’s not getting any favors from home plate umpire Chris Segal.
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Braves reveal Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton plan for NLDS vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team
Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start time of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday was delayed because of rain. The Braves announced on Twitter that pending any additional changes to the weather forecast, first pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:35 p.m.Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start for the Phillies against righty Kyle Wright.The Phillies took Game 1 of the best-of-five series, 7-6, on Tuesday. They have a 1-0 series lead.
Dansby Swanson makes ridiculous catch in Game 2 against Phillies
Dansby Swanson made a ridiculous defensive play during Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. JT Realmuto was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth inning of a scoreless game. He had a 0-2 count and popped up a ball into shallow left center.
NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The Atlanta Braves will meet the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Braves-Phillies Game 3 prediction and pick. The Braves shut out the Phillies 3-0 in Game 2...
Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Odds for ALDS Game 3 (Yankees In Trouble With Judge's Struggles)
There may have been two days off in between, but through two games, the ALDS has not disappointed. But Aaron Judge has. The Cleveland Guardians did their job and were able to steal Game 2 from the New York Yankees in the Bronx yesterday, and now have home field for a best two out of three.
MLB Weather Report for Saturday, October 15 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
Things heated up in Major League Baseball's postseason on Friday night with three wild card teams taking wins from the projected series favorite. Now we have a full four game slate on Saturday, October 15th. The Dodgers and Braves are quickly down 2-1 in their respective series and could be...
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Braves-Phillies NLDS Game-2 underway after long rain delay
The Braves and Phillies - finally - are playing Game-2 of the Division Series. What was to be a 4:35 p.m. start became a first pitch at 7:30 p.m. after a large band of rain slowly moved through metro Atlanta Wednesday afternoon. As the raindrops fell, the Braves gave their...
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: 'Huge' Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
"It was very tough sitting at home," Kyle Pitts said of missing an Atlanta Falcons game. "It was my first game (watching at home) - it didn't feel right ... I could see it from a different standpoint, but for the main part, it sucked."
