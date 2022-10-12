ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies

While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
ATLANTA, GA
Braves reveal Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton plan for NLDS vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team

Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
QUEENS, NY
Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start time of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday was delayed because of rain. The Braves announced on Twitter that pending any additional changes to the weather forecast, first pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:35 p.m.Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start for the Phillies against righty Kyle Wright.The Phillies took Game 1 of the best-of-five series, 7-6, on Tuesday. They have a 1-0 series lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
