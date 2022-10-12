Read full article on original website
Central Park Mortgage
Do you need to make home improvements or need to access the equity in your property for other reasons, but don’t know if it’s a good time because the interest rates are high? If so, have you ever considered a home equity line of credit? Earlier, GDC host, Spencer Thomas, spoke with Cleo Lewis of Central Park Mortgage to learn more about her services that are helping Coloradans near and far.
King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans to merge
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement on Friday morning. Kristen Chapman reports. King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans …. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement...
Colorado leaders warn against voter intimidation
Election security is often focused on infrastructure, like cybersecurity, but Colorado leaders are also warning the public against physical voter intimidation. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Colorado leaders warn against voter intimidation. Election security is often focused on infrastructure, like cybersecurity, but Colorado leaders are also warning the public against physical voter...
Colorado marijuana sales continue to decline
New numbers for the month of August show marijuana sales continue to decline in Colorado. The numbers include both medical and recreational pot sales. Jim Hooley reports. New numbers for the month of August show marijuana sales continue to decline in Colorado. The numbers include both medical and recreational pot sales. Jim Hooley reports.
Meet the CU scientist who helped NASA move an asteroid
NASA is now calling the DART mission a huge success, and a University of Colorado Boulder professor played a role in making it happen. Evan Kruegel reports. Meet the CU scientist who helped NASA move an asteroid. NASA is now calling the DART mission a huge success, and a University...
Colorado astronaut to return from space
Jessica Watkins of Colorado is set to return home from the ISS after 6 months of research. Talya Cunningham has her story. Jessica Watkins of Colorado is set to return home from the ISS after 6 months of research. Talya Cunningham has her story. Two moose battle in Steamboat. Incredible...
Enormous bear found under deck of Durango home
A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home. A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home.
Dog adoption non-profit at risk of closing
The non-profit, A Friend of Jack, aims to help with shelter animals, but they are facing closure. Evan Kruegel reports. The non-profit, A Friend of Jack, aims to help with shelter animals, but they are facing closure. Evan Kruegel reports. Best friends hunt for ducks in eastern Colorado. It would...
Aspen Park Vet Hospital
Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who just won Colorado’s Small Business Person of the Year, and her adorable dog, Wasabi! She is the only certified aquatic veterinarian in the state and has her own rescue as well! We sat down with her to see how she felt about receiving this huge honor, while also touching on her holistic approach.
Video shows police hog-tie man
Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to...
Dating app meetup ends in assault, robbery
A man described a harrowing experience he said happened during a meetup from a dating app. Rogelio Mares reports. A man described a harrowing experience he said happened during a meetup from a dating app. Rogelio Mares reports. Memorial ride to honor officer killed on duty. Greg Nieto reports on...
Carjacking, police chase causes major traffic backup
Aurora Police arrested a carjacking suspect, who led them on a pursuit and a short foot chase Thursday morning. Joshua Short reports. Carjacking, police chase causes major traffic backup. Aurora Police arrested a carjacking suspect, who led them on a pursuit and a short foot chase Thursday morning. Joshua Short...
