That particular fence is constantly being repaired/replaced. I'll never understand how people manage to plow through that wrought iron fence so regularly. I believe the speed limit there is only 35 mph, and while there is a moderate curve in the road where the fence is most often crashed into, I can't figure out how bad a driver you have to be to not safely negotiate your way around the bend. it's freaking absurd. Usually, the cemetery hasn't completed replacing the most recent section of the fence caused by somebody running into it before there's another section taken out by someone else that cant drive.. I could drive through that area 10 million times and guarantee you I would never come close to hitting the fence. Can't blame this accident on weather. The weather was was warm and clear on the day of this accident. WTF?
Comments / 8