Study: Number of children’s books at home declines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent survey conducted by the non-profit organization “BookSpring” shows that the number of children’s books in people’s homes is declining.

They asked more than 300 Americans with children 12 or younger about their reading habits and the number of books they have at home.

Their results show that the ratio of books per child is approximately 13 to 1. However, the organization states research has shown that children who grow up in homes with at least 20 books for kids are more likely to succeed in school.

Perhaps the most alarming conclusion from the survey is the fact that 61-percent of low-income families have no books at home at all.

The study indicates that economic stress combined with the Covid-19 Pandemic and extreme weather events across the country have created an environment that is difficult for low-income families with children.

However, the researchers also note that a decrease in the number of print books at home can partially be explained by an increase in the use of digital reading devices.

The survey indicated around 87-percent of families read to their child using a digital device.

But “Bookspring” also says previous studies have indicated children learn best from print books, at least in their early years.

