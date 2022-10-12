ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
NHC tracking tropical disturbance in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center has continued to track the system. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive...
Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend

Warm at the moment with highs within the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which suggests hearth hazard is excessive once more at the moment. It can be an exquisite Friday, with lows tonight within the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow can be heat to sizzling, with highs within the 80s and 90s, however with remoted storms potential within the afternoon.
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay

Flooding in Florida proceed to go away communities underwater within the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding may final months, based on the National Weather Service (NWS). With fashions exhibiting an jap Gulf of Mexico storm as early as per week earlier than, Ian grew in power because...
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much

(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Commissioner Nikki Fried Calls for USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for 17 Florida Counties / 2022 Press Releases / Press Releases / News & Events / Home

Tallahassee, Fla. — Yesterday, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, an independently-elected member of the Florida Cabinet, visited Lipman Farms in LaBelle, the place she introduced her request of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretarial Disaster Designation for 17 Florida counties impacted final month by Hurricane Ian.
Severe storms hit later today

FLOOR WEATHER CENTER METER. I’LL JUST JONATHAN CONDOR GET READY WAVES OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FOR YOUR MONDAY ONE THIS MORNING, T TBUHE BIG WAVE WILL HIT THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING THAT BIG WAVE HAS A GBI RISK. SO THIS MORNING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA,UT B HIT AND MISS FORTY PERCENT CHANCE FO ORKC IF WE SAW A SEVERE WEATHER THIS MORNGNI BE ON THE LOW END OF THE SCALE LIKE ONE INCH HAIL, SIX MILE PER HOUR WIND. SO THE CHAENC MEASURABLE RAIN THIS MORNING 30 40% CHANCE AT I HAVE THE UMBRELLA HANDY RFO A MORNING DRIVE 60 FOR THE LOW THEN LATER TODAY UP TO0 8 THEN BY FIVE O’CLOCK. THAT’S WHEN I WANT YOU TO BE SEVERE WEATHER AWARE FOR THAT RED PANEL. OKAY WHERE WE’RE LOOKING AT SEVERE STORMS THAT BIG WAVE. GBI RISK WILL HIT LATER IN THE AFTERNOON AND THE EVENING. IT HAS A SIGNIFICANT. THE SEVERE WEATHER HIGHS TODAY 70S 80S AND 90S MORE CLOUDS AND SUN AGAIN ARE TENSIONILL WGO TOWARDS. CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, BASICLYAL I-35 WEST I-40 NORTH SUPERCELLS ARE GONNA REFI PROBABLY AS EARLY AS THREE O’CLOCK RIGHT AND THEN DROP INTO OKC AS EARLY AS FIVE O’CLOCK. OKAY, AND THEN FROM 7PM ON HIGH CHANS CEOF STORMS. THE RISK IS VERY SIGNIFICANT. WE HAVE AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER. THAT MEANS A LEVEL THREE FOR THE AMOUNT OF DAMAGE REPORTS, BUT RYVE AT RISK FOR BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL TORNADOES AND STRONG TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. THEN WE’LL TRANSITION TO DAMAGING WINDS AT 70 MILES AN HOUR WITH A LOW FLOODING RISK. HERE’S WHAT I NEED YOU TO DO TUNING CIOAS 5 NEWS WHEN 437 CLOCK THIS MORNING. I’LL BAKRE DOWN THAT SEVERE STORM TIMELINE WINDOW STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA THE OTHER BIG RISKS SEREVE WEA.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state

A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
