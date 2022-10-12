Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
click orlando
Strong cold front next week could usher in the dry season for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first big cold front of the season is right around the corner. On the heels of a weak cold front that will have the upcoming weekend feeling comfortable, a much stronger cold front may send Floridians digging for their jackets by the middle of next week.
WESH
NHC tracking tropical disturbance in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic and the National Hurricane Center has continued to track the system. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive...
blackchronicle.com
Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend
Warm at the moment with highs within the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which suggests hearth hazard is excessive once more at the moment. It can be an exquisite Friday, with lows tonight within the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow can be heat to sizzling, with highs within the 80s and 90s, however with remoted storms potential within the afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
blackchronicle.com
Official report on deaths and damages across Tampa Bay
Flooding in Florida proceed to go away communities underwater within the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding may final months, based on the National Weather Service (NWS). With fashions exhibiting an jap Gulf of Mexico storm as early as per week earlier than, Ian grew in power because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida water ‘looks like root beer, smells like dead fish’ after Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida’s environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that “looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost.”. Records and personal accounts show that Hurricane Ian’s...
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
blackchronicle.com
Commissioner Nikki Fried Calls for USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for 17 Florida Counties / 2022 Press Releases / Press Releases / News & Events / Home
Tallahassee, Fla. — Yesterday, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, an independently-elected member of the Florida Cabinet, visited Lipman Farms in LaBelle, the place she introduced her request of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretarial Disaster Designation for 17 Florida counties impacted final month by Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms hit later today
FLOOR WEATHER CENTER METER. I’LL JUST JONATHAN CONDOR GET READY WAVES OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FOR YOUR MONDAY ONE THIS MORNING, T TBUHE BIG WAVE WILL HIT THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING THAT BIG WAVE HAS A GBI RISK. SO THIS MORNING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA,UT B HIT AND MISS FORTY PERCENT CHANCE FO ORKC IF WE SAW A SEVERE WEATHER THIS MORNGNI BE ON THE LOW END OF THE SCALE LIKE ONE INCH HAIL, SIX MILE PER HOUR WIND. SO THE CHAENC MEASURABLE RAIN THIS MORNING 30 40% CHANCE AT I HAVE THE UMBRELLA HANDY RFO A MORNING DRIVE 60 FOR THE LOW THEN LATER TODAY UP TO0 8 THEN BY FIVE O’CLOCK. THAT’S WHEN I WANT YOU TO BE SEVERE WEATHER AWARE FOR THAT RED PANEL. OKAY WHERE WE’RE LOOKING AT SEVERE STORMS THAT BIG WAVE. GBI RISK WILL HIT LATER IN THE AFTERNOON AND THE EVENING. IT HAS A SIGNIFICANT. THE SEVERE WEATHER HIGHS TODAY 70S 80S AND 90S MORE CLOUDS AND SUN AGAIN ARE TENSIONILL WGO TOWARDS. CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, BASICLYAL I-35 WEST I-40 NORTH SUPERCELLS ARE GONNA REFI PROBABLY AS EARLY AS THREE O’CLOCK RIGHT AND THEN DROP INTO OKC AS EARLY AS FIVE O’CLOCK. OKAY, AND THEN FROM 7PM ON HIGH CHANS CEOF STORMS. THE RISK IS VERY SIGNIFICANT. WE HAVE AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER. THAT MEANS A LEVEL THREE FOR THE AMOUNT OF DAMAGE REPORTS, BUT RYVE AT RISK FOR BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL TORNADOES AND STRONG TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. THEN WE’LL TRANSITION TO DAMAGING WINDS AT 70 MILES AN HOUR WITH A LOW FLOODING RISK. HERE’S WHAT I NEED YOU TO DO TUNING CIOAS 5 NEWS WHEN 437 CLOCK THIS MORNING. I’LL BAKRE DOWN THAT SEVERE STORM TIMELINE WINDOW STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA THE OTHER BIG RISKS SEREVE WEA.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency. With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials...
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission: Recreational Harvest of Goliath Grouper in State Waters Open Oct. 15
(FWC) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will soon accept applications for the first harvest of goliath grouper in state waters since 1990. Those interested can apply anytime from Oct. 15-30, 2022, for the upcoming 2023 season, which will be a highly regulated limited harvest. This unique...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Alligator pulled from surf on Florida beach
Looks like this gator wanted to join the surfers on the beach
Comments / 5