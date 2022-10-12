Read full article on original website
What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?
Are we doing it right? What does the research say about sleeping position?
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
A small Swedish study found evidence of increased melatonin in healthy adults who used a weighted blanket before bed. For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Complications of Sleep Disorders and Impact on Quality of Life
C. Michael Gibson, MD: I have a lot of doctors who follow me on Twitter. I asked, “How many of you have had a sleep-disturbance-related accident or know someone who has?” This goes for all health care professionals. I was dumbfounded that about 20% of people said they had fallen asleep at the wheel, or knew someone who had and had been in a collision. Nate, talk to us about some of the complications from insomnia and sleep disorders.
Ugly Side Effects of Taking Melatonin Before Bed
Slide 1 of 7: Did you know that your brain naturally creates the hormone melatonin when you're in a dark environment? The hormone supports your body's circadian rhythms, as well as daily sleep, according to the National Institutes of Health. That being said, because sleep isn't perfect or consistent for everyone a lot of the time, many choose to supplement in hopes it can be improved.One of the main powers of a melatonin supplement is that it can support better, deep sleep. "Melatonin is generally safe when taken in low dosages and is for short-term use only," suggests Deena Adimoolam, MD, a member of the Eat This, Not That! medical expert board and specialist in endocrinology and metabolism. While over-the-counter melatonin is generally safe to use in moderation, you should still ask your doctor if it's best for you and your individual body, she goes on to explain. Because whether it's in the form of a gummy or a capsule, it's possible that this bedtime supplement has the potential to cause you harm or ugly side effects.There are always dangers when it comes to taking any supplements to fill in any gaps for the needs of your body. And that still includes those that are made up of natural or organic compounds, such as melatonin. So, before you get all cozy in bed and pull up the covers, make sure that your nighttime routine isn't negatively affecting your health. Read on to learn more about the ugly side effects of melatonin, and next, check out The 5 Healthiest Supplements to Take, According to Doctors.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Sleep psychologist's 30-second sleep hacks to try tonight
If you're struggling with your sleep, really the thing you should do is to take a proper look at your bedtime routine. Cut down on your coffee. Stop doomscrolling in bed. Perhaps invest in a bed upgrade from our best mattress guide. But let's say you don't have the time or the inclination for all that. Is there are quick trick that'll help improve the score on your sleep tracker, with minimal disruption to your evening? Maybe.
Dr. LaPook on new colonoscopy screening study
A new study raises some questions about how much colonoscopy screening reduces deaths from colon cancer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook is a gastroenterologist and explains why the evidence can be confusing to patients.
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
Signs of artery clogging that have ‘tremendous’ impact on activies
High cholesterol affects six out of 10 adults in the UK alone, yet a great number of those affected are unaware of their numbers. This is partly due to a lack of symptoms. The cumulative effects of high cholesterol over time, however, are bound to produce undesirable signs eventually. Kim...
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?
Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
Older adults living carefree lifestyles twice as likely to end up in nursing home
SYDNEY, Australia — Older adults who lead a carefree, unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to end up needing a nursing home in comparison to their more active peers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the University of Sydney found smoking, physical activity, sitting, and sleep quality to have...
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
Eating 2 grams of ‘plant sterol’ daily could reduce ‘bad’ cholesterol
“They are not a replacement for any cholesterol-lowering medication – and if you are already taking medication to help lower your cholesterol, you should inform your doctor before you start taking them,” stated the charity. Plant sterols are also not a replacement for a healthy, balanced diet. It...
How Much Cardio Should You Do to Lose Belly Fat?
How much cardio should you do to lose belly fat? Let’s tackle the basics of the question first: you can do all the cardio in the world but, if you don’t enter a caloric deficit with your diet too, it is essentially impossible to lose fat. Cardio can...
