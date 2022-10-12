ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

King Tut exhibit celebrates 100 years since tomb discovery

By Candese Charles
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abu8X_0iVukfzP00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ancient past is being showcased on the Las Vegas Strip. The King Tut exhibit is celebrating the discovery of King Tut’s tomb 100 years ago.

Discovering King Tut’s Tomb is at the Luxor and the immersive experience follows the footsteps of archaeologist Howard Carter who uncovered the pharaoh’s mummy and his treasures in Egypt.

The discovery was significant because the hidden tomb was mostly undisturbed and yielded more than 5,000 artifacts.

Visitors can explore the tomb and a recreation of the burial chamber. You can find more information at this link , including ticket prices.

LAS VEGAS, NV
