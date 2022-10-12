SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.

On October 9, around 2 p.m., Troopers tried to stop a car on Main Street in North Greenbush after discovering multiple violations of vehicle and traffic laws. The driver later identified as, Jordan L. McCullen, 31 of Troy, allegedly continued through a red light at the intersection with the Hannaford Plaza and hit multiple cars.

Police reported both drivers of the other cars suffered minor injuries. Troopers found the passenger in McCullen’s car was Rashun D. Spratt, 34 of Cohoes who did not suffer any injuries. Police report McCullen showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.

Charges for Jordan L. McCullen

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree reckless endangerment

Driving while impaired by drugs

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Charges for Rashun D. Spratt

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to police, Spratt was brought to SP Schodack for processing. He was arraigned before the North Greenbush Town Court and released on his own recognizance. McCullen was transported to the hospital to treat injuries he sustained during the crash. Upon being released from the hospital, he was transported to SP Schodack for processing. He was arraigned before the North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.

