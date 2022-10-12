Berkeley County GOP holding candidate rally Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Republican Party will hold a rally on Saturday to showcase Republican candidates on the ballot in November.

The “Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally” will take place on Oct. 15 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium at 1:30 p.m.

According to party officials, the rally is intended to “honor America’s political process by celebrating religious liberty.”

Twenty Republican candidates seeking congressional, state, and local office will be attendance to meet with voters and deliver stump speeches including Rep. Nancy Mace, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, and statehouse hopefuls Latrecia Pond, Ralph Elsey, and Jordan Pace.

In addition, the slate of GOP endorsed candidates for Berkeley County School Board will be in attendance as eight of the nine seats are up for grabs in November.

The following school board candidates have received Berkeley County GOP endorsements:

District 1: Michael Ramsey

District 2: Mac McQuilin

District 3: Joe Baker

District 4: Kathy Littleton

District 5: Dr. Jimmy Hinson

District 6: Sally Wofford

District 7: Chris Hanley

District 8: Michael Hemphill

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick and Palmetto Family Council Outreach Director Mitch Prosser are also scheduled to speak at the event.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and children under the age of 18 will be admitted for free.

