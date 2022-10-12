Read full article on original website
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/14
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tons of events in Marion County and eating insects. Yeah, we are not confident in that. But, we are confident in our chit chat with K-Country. Here’s what you missed.
WCJB
Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
ocala-news.com
Two Rivers Music Festival, Food Truck Rally returns to Dunnellon this weekend
The Two Rivers Music Festival and Food Truck Rally will return to Dunnellon on Saturday, October 15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ernie Mills Park and along E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon. Over two decades ago, the event originated as a jazz festival called Jazz Up Dunnellon, according...
WCJB
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
WCJB
Cotton Club Museum hosts panel discussing history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center in Gainesville is hosting a panel about the history of enslaved Africans in Alachua County. In the Shadows of Plantations: Enslaved Africans in Alachua County features a panel of local historians and is moderated by Kenneth Nunn, a University of Florida Law professor.
WCJB
Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
click orlando
Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers completed its second week with prosecutors attempting to show that they conspired to engage in violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver's close call with a falling tree.
villages-news.com
Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages
A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages. The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
WCJB
Marion County sheriffs are donated teddy bears for children
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies now have teddy bears on hand while on duty. The On Top of The World Lions Club helped donate teddy bears and blankets to the department. These stuffed animals and blankets will be used by deputies to give to any child...
WCJB
Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners all agree that feminine hygiene products should be free in public bathrooms owned by the city. The commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker not in attendance, to place menstrual products in all bathrooms run by the city. The agenda item was recommended by Commissioner Reina Saco after she and staff researched other cities and university in the country who have similar policies. Saco originally only wanted a pilot program, but was excited to have the city’s full support moving forward with a citywide roll out.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville
Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
WCJB
Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.
WCJB
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago. On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue. Several weeks before that...
villages-news.com
Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages
The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
