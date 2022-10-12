ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micanopy, FL

Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriffs are donated teddy bears for children

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies now have teddy bears on hand while on duty. The On Top of The World Lions Club helped donate teddy bears and blankets to the department. These stuffed animals and blankets will be used by deputies to give to any child...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Menstrual products coming to Gainesville city restrooms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners all agree that feminine hygiene products should be free in public bathrooms owned by the city. The commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker not in attendance, to place menstrual products in all bathrooms run by the city. The agenda item was recommended by Commissioner Reina Saco after she and staff researched other cities and university in the country who have similar policies. Saco originally only wanted a pilot program, but was excited to have the city’s full support moving forward with a citywide roll out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sinkhole repair will cost $100,000 at golf course in The Villages

The repair of sinkholes will cost $100,000 at a golf course in The Villages. The repairs at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course are being funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road. AAC member Ann Forrester on Friday morning updated the Community Development District...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail

A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

