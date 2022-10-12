ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, TX

Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano killed: Woman charged

DALLAS — A 31-year-old girl faces a cost of intoxication manslaughter within the wrong-way crash loss of life of a Dallas police officer, police officers introduced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named because the suspect, in line with a police news launch. Officer Jacob Arellano died within the wrong-way crash,...
Lawsuit filed on behalf of victims of Balch Springs fire

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three people after that they had their houses broken or destroyed by the huge fire in Balch Springs attributable to mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based funding firm. The go well with is asking for...
Bedford officers find man stabbed in parking lot who later dies

BEDFORD, Texas — The Bedford Police Department has made an arrest after discovering somebody earlier in the week stabbed in a parking lot. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Bedford Police responded to a disturbance name in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. This is east of Messenger College and southwest of the Harwood Central Village procuring plaza.
Dallas’ ‘Barney & Friends’ getting exposé documentary series

DALLAS — Anyone studying this between the ages of 20 and 35 in all probability has not less than tangential familiarity with the massive purple dinosaur who hosted the kids’s academic present “Barney & Friends.”. But, do you know this present has deep roots within the Dallas-Fort...
