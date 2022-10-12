Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano killed: Woman charged
DALLAS — A 31-year-old girl faces a cost of intoxication manslaughter within the wrong-way crash loss of life of a Dallas police officer, police officers introduced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named because the suspect, in line with a police news launch. Officer Jacob Arellano died within the wrong-way crash,...
Former Southlake daycare center worker arrested on child indecency charge, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas man who used to work at a Southlake daycare center has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, police stated. The Southlake Police Department stated Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, a 33-year-old from Irving, was arrested on Oct. 11 and booked into the Keller Regional Detention Center.
Lawsuit filed on behalf of victims of Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three people after that they had their houses broken or destroyed by the huge fire in Balch Springs attributable to mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based funding firm. The go well with is asking for...
Bedford officers find man stabbed in parking lot who later dies
BEDFORD, Texas — The Bedford Police Department has made an arrest after discovering somebody earlier in the week stabbed in a parking lot. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Bedford Police responded to a disturbance name in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. This is east of Messenger College and southwest of the Harwood Central Village procuring plaza.
Experienced teachers in Frisco among top earners in North Texas, study finds
Teachers in Frisco with at the very least 10 years of expertise are top earners, with their district rating in the top 10 out of 48 others in North Texas, in keeping with a 2022-23 teacher salary comparison launched by the United Educators Association. Frisco ISD pays teachers who maintain...
Dallas’ ‘Barney & Friends’ getting exposé documentary series
DALLAS — Anyone studying this between the ages of 20 and 35 in all probability has not less than tangential familiarity with the massive purple dinosaur who hosted the kids’s academic present “Barney & Friends.”. But, do you know this present has deep roots within the Dallas-Fort...
