Heavy Metal Puppet Show Teaches Kids How to Rock Out

Bullicio Puppets, a death metal puppet act from Chile, encourages children to mosh and rock out with a lovable, headbanging puppet character named Jack Distortion that mimes classic heavy tracks from Metallica, Slipknot and many more metal bands. And the kids seem to love it. Video from the puppet's many...
Halestorm + Lit Drummers Launch Heavy New Band Kemikalfire

Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale has teamed up with the drummer from Lit to create an "aggressive" new project called Kemikalfire. Hale's partner-in-crime is musician Taylor Carroll, who has been behind the kit for Lit since 2018. Speaking to the "Thunder Underground" podcast, Arejay says he and Carroll are old friends....
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Quavo’s Saweetie Cheating Claim

Lil Baby has dropped a pair of new songs that hear him comment on the drama surrounding Saweetie allegedly cheating on Quavo. On the tracks “Stand On It” and “Not Finished” — taken from his newly released album It’s Only Me — Baby spits a few verses that has fans assuming that he’s involved in the messy situation between Quavo and Saweetie.
hotnewhiphop.com

Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’

The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Every ‘Big 4′ (Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) Grunge Album, Ranked Worst to Best

Thrash may have their "Big 4," but so does grunge, and they all were responsible for putting the Seattle sound on the scene in the early '90s and dominating the music world for a little over half the decade. Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden all enjoyed their biggest successes in the '90s and here we are ranking all of the albums of grunge's "Big 4."
