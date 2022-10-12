ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grisly details of ‘American Idol’ alum Willie Spence’s fatal car crash revealed

The grisly details surrounding “American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence’s fatal car crash have been revealed. The late crooner was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon when he exited the highway but crashed into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report (per ABC’s WJCL22). Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not survive the accident, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, the report stated. Page Six has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the report. “American Idol” released a statement of mourning after news of the 23-year-old’s...
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Dead at 23 After Car Crash, Katharine McPhee Mourns ‘Tragic’ Loss

Gone too soon. American Idol alum Willie Spence reportedly died after being involved in a car crash. He was 23. The season 19 runner-up, a native of Douglas, Georgia, “passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” local news outlet Douglas Now reported on Tuesday, October 11. “We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed,” the report continued.
‘American Idol’ judges react to Willie Spence’s death at 23

The “American Idol” community is in mourning. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have paid tribute to Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, who tragically died in a car crash. The Georgia native was in Tennessee at the time of the accident, according to local news outlet Douglas Now. He was 23. Perry, 37, called Spence the “purest soul” in a Wednesday Instagram comment, gushing, “I love you Willie. … Sing with the angels my darling.” Bryan, for his part, tweeted, “Willie really did light up every room he walked into. He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He...
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Dies in Car Crash at 23

American Idol fans are mourning the death of season 19 runner-up, Willie Spence, after he was involved in a severe car crash. The budding star was just 23 years old. According to MEAWW, the former American Idol contestant had been in Nashville, Tennessee on October 11th when the tragic car crash occurred. Per the outlet, first responders transported Willie Spence to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.
