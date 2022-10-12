Read full article on original website
Related
Grisly details of ‘American Idol’ alum Willie Spence’s fatal car crash revealed
The grisly details surrounding “American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence’s fatal car crash have been revealed. The late crooner was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon when he exited the highway but crashed into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report (per ABC’s WJCL22). Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not survive the accident, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, the report stated. Page Six has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the report. “American Idol” released a statement of mourning after news of the 23-year-old’s...
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
realitytitbit.com
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death
Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Estate: Wynonna Judd Reveals Why She Won't Contest Mom's Will Against Sister Ashley
Wynonna Judd has disputed the fact that there is a brewing feud with her sister Ashley Judd over the estate of their late mother Naomi Judd. In April of this year, Naomi committed suicide at the age of 76. In her testament, the country singer who created The Judds with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Singer Willie Spence Dead at 23: Ryan Seacrest and "Devastated" American Idol Family Pay Tribute
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. American Idol's stars are paying tribute to late contestant Willie Spence. Following the season 19 runner-up's death on Oct. 11, the singing competition and several of its alums took to social media to honor him. The show's official Instagram mourned Spence's...
Luke Bryan Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Late 'Idol' Alum Willie Spence
Willie Spence finished runner-up on 'American Idol' in its 19th season. He died in a tragic car crash in Tennessee at age 23.
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Dead at 23 After Car Crash, Katharine McPhee Mourns ‘Tragic’ Loss
Gone too soon. American Idol alum Willie Spence reportedly died after being involved in a car crash. He was 23. The season 19 runner-up, a native of Douglas, Georgia, “passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” local news outlet Douglas Now reported on Tuesday, October 11. “We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed,” the report continued.
‘American Idol’ judges react to Willie Spence’s death at 23
The “American Idol” community is in mourning. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have paid tribute to Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, who tragically died in a car crash. The Georgia native was in Tennessee at the time of the accident, according to local news outlet Douglas Now. He was 23. Perry, 37, called Spence the “purest soul” in a Wednesday Instagram comment, gushing, “I love you Willie. … Sing with the angels my darling.” Bryan, for his part, tweeted, “Willie really did light up every room he walked into. He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Dies in Car Crash at 23
American Idol fans are mourning the death of season 19 runner-up, Willie Spence, after he was involved in a severe car crash. The budding star was just 23 years old. According to MEAWW, the former American Idol contestant had been in Nashville, Tennessee on October 11th when the tragic car crash occurred. Per the outlet, first responders transported Willie Spence to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.
Tim McGraw Remembers Loretta Lynn as a ‘Trailblazer’ for Country Music in Heartfelt Tribute
Tim McGraw paid tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” died peacefully at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. McGraw is an icon himself, from a different generation. He remembered Loretta Lynn as a “trailblazer” and a “role model.” Check out his tribute below.
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
WATCH: Chase Rice Honors His Late Father With Powerful Unreleased Song on the Grand Ole Opry
Chase Rice is paying tribute to his late father. During a recent visit to the Grand Ole Opry, the “Eyes on You” singer took the opportunity to break out a new song. The track is called “For a Day.” Check out a video of the performance below.
Comments / 0