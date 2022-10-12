ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food sovereignty, long a dream in Indian Country, is becoming a reality

By Frank Vaisvilas, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Posoh ("hello" in Menominee) and wāewāenen ("thank you") for reading the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter.

This week, I’ll be visiting the Menominee Reservation to cover the expansion of the tribal elder food program in Wisconsin.

Last year’s pilot program started with the Oneida and Red Cliff nations, but this year elders from each of the 11 federally recognized tribes in the state will be able to receive food assistance in the form of culturally important Indigenous foods through a partnership with Feeding Wisconsin.

Organizers of the program are aiming to include more food from Indigenous producers, such as wild rice (manoomin) from Ojibwe tribes, maple syrup from the Potawatomi and white corn products from the Oneida.

Food sovereignty has long been a dream for Indian Country but is finally starting to become reality in recent years as more Indigenous nations are producing and distributing healthy Indigenous foods for their people.

Starvation had been a real problem for Indigenous people when the government took their land and forced them onto small reservations, typically in areas unsuitable for farming.

The government then provided leftover food rations, such as moldy flour, that people made the best of.

One food from that era was frybread, which is made from flour fried in grease. Although a celebrated food today, it represents a time when food options for Indigenous people were very limited.

This lack of food options in rural food deserts contributed to high rates of diabetes and heart disease in Indian Country.

That’s why many feel it’s important to revive pre-colonial Indigenous foods and cooking, not only for cultural reasons, but to simply improve health.

Tribal nations in Wisconsin are continuing to make inroads in achieving food sovereignty and independence, producing more healthy Indigenous foods, such as through the Potawatomi Farm and Oneida Cannery.

About me

I'm Frank Vaisvilas, a Report For America corps member based at the Green Bay Press-Gazette covering Native American issues in Wisconsin. You can reach me at 815-260-2262 or fvaisvilas@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA.

