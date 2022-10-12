Read full article on original website
Related
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains
How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant BA.5?. While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pfizer-BioNTech cites an increase in antibodies in first human results on updated booster
In the six weeks since the Food and Drug Administration authorized updated omicron boosters, it’s been unclear how much more protection the new version of the shot provides against infection. On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech provided an early glimpse at the findings from their ongoing study in humans, saying...
U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA).
First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response
The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
raps.org
FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
KIDS・
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
Think you’ve heard a lot about the new COVID-19 booster shots? See whether most Americans would say the same
The latest Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 vaccine monitor poll found just over half of people nationwide say they’ve heard little or nothing about the new updated COVID booster shots. The booster targets the omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Safety, Immunogenicity In Early Study
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc's ORMP subsidiary, Oravax Medical Inc, reported preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial of an oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Preliminary Phase 1 trial results from the first cohort include:. Significant antibody response (2-6 fold over baseline) as measured by multiple markers of immune response to VLP vaccine...
iheart.com
FDA Confirms Nationwide Shortage Of ADHD Drug Adderall
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall. The agency said that Teva Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of the drug, is "experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays" and that other producers are unable to "meet U.S. market demand." Tevas spokesperson...
parentherald.com
COVID Vaccines for Children Updated as Omicron Booster Shots Cleared for Kids as Young as 5
Kids as young as five can now receive the updated booster shots targeting the coronavirus's omicron variant after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the COVID vaccines on Wednesday, October 12. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave the final OK hours after the Food and...
KIDS・
Comments / 0