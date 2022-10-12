Read full article on original website
Every manager at the 2022 World Cup
From Gareth Southgate to Lionel Scaloni, a brief look at all 32 managers heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The top 10 national teams that won't be at the 2022 World Cup
The highest FIFA ranked countries that failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Kyle Walker confident of recovering from injury in time for World Cup
Kyle Walker believes he will recover from his groin injury in time to be named in England's World Cup squad.
Ivan Toney insists he's 'ready' for England World Cup call-up
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has said he is 'ready' to go to the World Cup with England if he is selected in Gareth Southgate's 26-player squad.
Champions League roundup 12/10/22: Liverpool & Napoli enjoy big wins; Barcelona just about survive
Champions League matchday four is in the books, with three more clubs officially securing their places in the next round of the competition. There was drama all
Joan Laporta backs Xavi in wake of Champions League disappointment
Barcelona manager Xavi retains the support of club president Joan Laporta despite the club's disappointing performance in the Champions League.
Napoli: The three signings currently tearing it up in the Champions League
The three players Napoli signed during the summer that have taken the Champions League by storm
Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Manchester City, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool mood is 'completely different' following Rangers win
The mood at Liverpool is "completely different" following their 7-1 victory over Rangers, says Jurgen Klopp.
Ibrahima Konate an injury doubt for Liverpool vs Manchester City
Ibrahima Konate an injury doubt for Liverpool - Manchester City.
Man Utd 1-0 Omonia: Player ratings as McTominay spares blushes in stoppage time
Man Utd player ratings from the Europa League clash with Omonia at Old Trafford.
Jurgen Klopp claims 'nobody can compete' with Man City in the transfer market
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismisses the idea of continuing to challenge Manchester City, claiming nobody can match their resources.
Fara Williams predicts Chelsea to retain WSL title & Man Utd to break into top 3
Fara Williams interview: Lionesses legend discusses her support of grassroots initiatives and shares predictions for the 2022/23 WSL season.
Europa League & Europa Conference League roundup: 13/10/22
All the results from matchday four of the 2022/23 Europa League & Europa Conference League.
Where is Qatar? What time zone is Qatar?
Qatar's location and time zone ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.
