A labor of love for this Macon couple: Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs opens on Cherry St.

By Becky Purser
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fK2ns_0iVuiqNk00

Ushering in a sense of nostalgia for many Maconites, Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs opened this week in downtown Macon.

“It’s going well, and we only opened Monday,” said co-owner Jan Clark, handing a sub to a waiting customer as the order line snaked out the front door during a busy Tuesday lunch hour.

One man waiting in line was overheard as he greeted an arriving friend, “Couldn’t wait to check it out.”

The friend replied, “Me, too.”

The first, smiling, added, “It’s been a while.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn2AS_0iVuiqNk00
Smoked turkey and provolone is the Tuesday special in October at Baldinos, a new spot in downtown Macon. Becky Purser /The Telegraph

A labor of love

For Jan and her husband, Andy, bringing the beloved franchise restaurant back to downtown Macon has been a labor of love.

Both have fond memories of the subway shop when one was located at the corner of Walnut and Spring streets in the building that now houses 3 Countries Restaurant at 195 Spring St.

Andy used to pick up subs to take home for dinner on his way home from elementary school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. He also recalled the legendary mega 6-foot-long Baldinos party subs served up at parties when he was older.

When Jan was pregnant with her oldest child, she was such a frequent customer that the ladies behind the counter started making her order when they saw her walk in the door.

Those pepperoni rolls she craved during her pregnancy are expected to be available at the downtown Macon spot possibly as early as next week, she said.

Jan also had a desire to get back into the restaurant business, having attended culinary school and worked at a fine dining Italian restaurant in Macon before life took a different direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UEya_0iVuiqNk00
Co-owner Jan Clark serves up a sub at Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs in downtown Macon. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The food

Arriving just after 11:30 a.m. at the restaurant at 596 Cherry St., I was able to walk in and order right away. The menu includes about 30 sub choices, salad plates, sides, and small subs for kids.

For the month of October, the downtown Baldinos is offering a daily half-sub special for $4.99. Tuesday was the smoked turkey breast and provolone, which I ordered “the Baldinos way” minus onion and adding a little mayonnaise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5ToS_0iVuiqNk00
Tuesday’s special at Baldinos in downtown Macon: smoked turkey breast and provolone for $4.99. Add chips and a drink for $2.99. Becky Purser /The Telegraph

“The Baldinos way” is with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, vinegar and oil and seasoning. Mayo, mustard, hot and sweet peppers may be added upon request at no extra charge.

I also ordered the sub as a combo for an additional $2.99, opting for Coke Zero and Baked Lays. Two men seated near me ordered sides with their subs: one the pasta salad and the other the potato salad. One also ordered a chocolate chip cookie. All good, they said.

The Boar’s Head meat is sliced on site in view to order and the bread is baked daily on site. The meat was delicious and the freshly baked bread made it for me. The cost with tax was $9.48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UN1UU_0iVuiqNk00
The line snakes out the door at the lunch rush Tuesday at Baldinos in downtown Macon. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The restaurant

At the corner of Cherry and Second streets, the new dining spot has large windows on two sides with lots of natural light and nice views of downtown. The restaurant is on the first floor of the building that houses the Barfield Lofts above.

The restaurant offers six dine-in tables with bright yellow chair seats and a long, thin high table with tall chairs along one window. Three patio tables with umbrellas are set up out front.

While many dined on site Tuesday, many more grabbed their subs to go.

Hours are 11-8 Monday-Saturday and 11-6 Sunday. The number is 478-718-8425.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdh0T_0iVuiqNk00
Baldinos opens in downtown Macon. Becky Purser /The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w45o8_0iVuiqNk00
The line snakes out the door at the lunch rush Tuesday at Baldinos in downtown Macon. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

