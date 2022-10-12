Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles
When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
IGN
The 15 Best Under the Radar Games - Steam Next Fest Oct. 2022
Three times a year, Steam puts on an event called Steam Next Fest, a week-long event that features literally hundreds of game demos of upcoming steam games. It’s an awesome event, but going through all those demos and trying to get through to the really good stuff – stuff like Cult of the Lamb, Toem, and Sable – just to name a few previous Steam Next Fest games, is time consuming to say the last. Which is why we called upon some of IGN’s biggest indie fans to divvy up the work and come back with our picks for the 15 Under the Radar Games You Don’t Want to Miss from the October Steam Next Fest. Note that these picks are not in any particular order.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy Version 2.0: Vera Preview Announcement: How to Watch and What to Expect
Tower of Fantasy’s long-awaited Version 2.0: Vera update is nearly here, launching along side the Steam version for the first time. Level Infinite is gearing up to showcase all of the biggest additions to Tower of Fantasy in a preview stream on Thursday, October 13th that will also feature exclusive content, rewards for simply watching the stream, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
IGN
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games of All Time
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
IGN
Elden Ring PvP Damage Scaling Update References New Maps and Ray Tracing
A new update for Elden Ring has finally separated damage scaling for PvE and PvP. But, in a more interesting tease, the data within the patch appears to hint towards new locations and ray tracing technology. As revealed in the v1.07 patch notes for Elden Ring, damage scaling for PvE...
IGN
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 3
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 3 by fighting enemies with the bolt gun for the first time, getting the revolver, and solving the rotating node puzzle. 00:00 - Intro. 00:04 - Upgrading the Clicker. 00:49 - Clearing a Path. 03:52 - Back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Game Scoop! 695: A Game of the Year Conundrum
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and John Davison -- are discussing Overwatch 2, the Xbox/Activision Blizzard acquisition, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
The Meta Quest Pro Is up for Preorder
The much anticipated Meta Quest Pro VR headset finally has a set release date, and it's a lot sooner than you might think. You can preorder it right now on Amazon and it will ship out on October 25. If you've gotten used to the Quest 2 being one of the least expensive VR headsets around, then prepare for some intense sticker shock. The Quest Pro comes in at $1499 for the 256GB model. That's more expensive than any other VR kit on the market right now, including the HTC's flagship Vive 2 Pro. That's because although the Quest Pro will probably make for an excellent gaming headset, a lot of the new premium features are catered towards mixed reality developers. Once you delve into the specs, you'll understand that there is a reason for this madness.
IGN
Scorn Review
Imagine if you had to stick your hands into a sink full of dirty, putrid-smelling water to fish around for clues to a mystery. You keep pulling out weirder and more confusing stuff, and you really don't want to go back in again – but what you've found so far makes you extremely curious about what other secrets may be hiding in there. That's the best way I can describe the overall experience of playing Scorn, a first-person puzzle game about exploring the ruins of a dead civilization. With a mesmerizing, biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the likes of H.R. Giger and Harlan Ellison's I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, it's far more disturbing and unsettling than it is horrifying. But the vibes it creates can be very potent.
IGN
The 9 Best Spider-Man Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
IGN
Valve Completely Overhauls the Steam Mobile App
Valve has released a major update for its Steam mobile app that completely overhauls its design and adds new features including remote downloads. Valve shared the update's features in a blog post and on Twitter (below), showing off the new ability to order remote downloads from the app, meaning users can be out of the house and still get games and updates ready for when they return.
IGN
Torchlight Infinite - Open Beta Trailer
The Torchlight: Infinite open beta is available now for PC and mobile. Check out the trailer to see the hero Youga in action in this loot-based action RPG.
IGN
The First Descendant - Cinematic Story Trailer
Learn more about the story, including the threat you'll face, in this new cinematic trailer for The First Descendant. A Steam beta for the sci-fi co-op shooter will be available from October 20, 2022, at 00:00 PDT until October 26, 2022, at 23:59 PDT. The upcoming beta will have a...
IGN
A Space For The Unbound Finds New Publisher Following Funding Fall Out
Update 10/14/2022: A Space for the Unbound has found a new publisher for its console versions after developers Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio accused previous publisher PQube of manipulative behaviour and terminated their contract. The two developers alongside PQube and new publisher Chorus Worldwide released a statement on Twitter (below)...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
IGN
Epic Games Announces Store Free Games of the Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free games of the week. This time players can grab Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!. Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 20, 8:30 PM IST. Darkwood. Darkwood is a...
IGN
Lost Eidolons - Official Launch Trailer
Lost Eidolons is available now on PC. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S in Q1 2023. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based tactical RPG, and get ready to embark on an adventure in the fantasy world of Artemesia. The story...
IGN
The Metaverse Has Had a Very Bad Week
It's been nearly a year since Facebook rebranded itself to Meta, and founder Mark Zuckerberg and the company are facing serious doubts from the public, media, and some of their own employees about the future of their focus on the Metaverse. Just yesterday, Meta officially revealed its new Meta Quest...
Comments / 0