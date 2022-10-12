The much anticipated Meta Quest Pro VR headset finally has a set release date, and it's a lot sooner than you might think. You can preorder it right now on Amazon and it will ship out on October 25. If you've gotten used to the Quest 2 being one of the least expensive VR headsets around, then prepare for some intense sticker shock. The Quest Pro comes in at $1499 for the 256GB model. That's more expensive than any other VR kit on the market right now, including the HTC's flagship Vive 2 Pro. That's because although the Quest Pro will probably make for an excellent gaming headset, a lot of the new premium features are catered towards mixed reality developers. Once you delve into the specs, you'll understand that there is a reason for this madness.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO