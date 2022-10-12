Jones Middle School to present 'Newsies Jr.' for 47th fall musical

Upper Arlington Jones Middle School will hold three performances of "Newsies Jr." this month, when the school presents its 47th annual fall musical production.

Approximately 150 students are participating in the production as members of the cast and tech crew in the adaptation of the 1992 Disney film "Newsies" and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name.

Tickets are on sale for performances that will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

All three shows will take place at the school, 2100 Arlington Ave.

"Newsies Jr." tells the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.

Adapted especially for young performers, this musical features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and includes songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “King of New York.”

Tickets can be purchased at jonespto.com/.