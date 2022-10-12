Southern Maryland#Police#Briefs

Related
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.
foxbaltimore.com
Couple targeted outside Baltimore restaurant, fugitive wanted | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A fugitive with a checkered past is accused of brutally beating a couple outside of a Baltimore restaurant. Tyler Walker, 30, of Elkridge is wanted on aggravated assault and robbery charges. The US Marshals Service has now joined the search for him. August 21, 2022.
Juveniles Busted In Charles County Pointing Replica Semiautomatic Handgun At Students: Sheriff
A pair of 12-year-old boys were able to avoid criminal charges but will face the wrath of their parents after police were called to a school bus stop where a middle school student in Maryland was wielding a replica of a semiautomatic handgun. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct....
WTOP
Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building
A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's
Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths. On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A...
Bay Net
COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle
BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Suspects Identified After Police Called To Laurel HS For Reports Of Armed Person (DEVELOPING)
Police investigators in Maryland were called to an area high school following reports of an armed person, according to authorities. The Laurel Police Department issued an alert at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 advising that there was a reported incident at the Laurel High School. Police say that...
Barricade situation in Prince George’s County ends after several hours
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now ) — Police said a man who was at the center of a barricade situation Friday morning in Temple Hills came out of a home hours after officers first arrived on scene. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident began with a fight outside a house […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family
COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
'27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Almost three decades later and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring closure to a family by solving a homicide case that left a teenager dead. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 1995, 27...
weaa.org
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County
(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
15-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in Columbia homicide
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged for first and second degree murder in a Columbia homicide
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
The Enterprise
St Mary's County, MD
445
Followers
496
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Saint Mary's County, Maryland since 1883https://www.somdnews.com/enterprise/
Comments / 0