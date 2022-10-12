ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA sets new date for launch attempt in Artemis I mission

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Space buffs — mark your calendars.

NASA has just announced the date and time when it will once again attempt to launch its SLS rocket from KSC as part of the Artemis I Moon Mission.

The space agency is targeting Nov. 14 at 12:07 a.m. for liftoff.

NASA has reserved a 69-minute window to get the Space Launch System rocket off the ground and on a test flight that will aim to carry the uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth.

After two failed attempts to launch the rocket and spacecraft because of technical issues on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, NASA officials were confronted with another major concern brought on by Mother Nature in late September — Hurricane Ian.

Engineers decided to roll back the rocket and Orion from Launch Pad 39B to the safe surroundings of its Vehicle Assembly Building before the monster storm hit Space Coast.

NASA said that recent inspections revealed good news in that minimal work will be needed to get the SLS and spacecraft back onto the launch pad, which could happen as soon as Nov. 4.

A successful launch on Nov. 14 means that splashdown of the Orion spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean would happen on Dec. 9.

Should an issue lead to another scrub on Nov. 14, the agency is already thinking ahead.

NASA said it has requested back-up launch dates of Nov. 16 and Nov. 19.

