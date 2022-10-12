Tamaqua will travel to Northern Lehigh this week in a battle of two area teams. When: Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. : Northern Lehigh, Tamaqua both coming off big wins. Northern Lehigh delivered a statement last week with a big 40-33 win over Notre Dame Green Pond to move to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Red Division of the Colonial-Schuylkill League. North Schuylkill, which owns a win over the Bulldogs, and NDGP are both 4-1 in the division, while Palmerton also sits at 3-1. “That was big. That was,” said Northern Lehigh head coach Joe Tout. “We were kind of blessed this year to kind of have the Northwestern (a 34-27 win) and Notre Dame (games), both of them were similar in that it came right down to the end. I think as far as being a big one, it’s one of the bigger ones we’ve had as a regular season win, just because of that. Just because now you’re playing up (in Class 3A) and Northwestern and Notre Dame, they’ve been top of our league the last couple of years, top of the district the last couple of years. Both of those games were just big ones. I thought we got over that hump from last year. I think North Schuylkill last year (a 56-42 loss in Week 6) was kind of our turning point.” After losing to the Spartans, the Bulldogs went on a winning streak that lasted until the state semifinals. “I think our kids got a ton of confidence, and then we came in this year and we won that Northwestern game, and we had just found ways to lose to them the last couple of years. And then last year, in a similar manner, I think we may have been up two scores against Notre Dame at halftime and found a way to lose that one. I just think, hopefully we’re kind of over that hump with the elite teams in the Colonial League. We’re just hoping that carries on.” The Bulldogs put together a 10-play, 63-yard drive that started with 4:22 on the clock, ended with 0:18 left in the game, and Alexander Jimenez-Wittong in the end zone for the third time in the game to snap a tie game before Chase Moffitt buried the extra point to make it 40-33 last week. Northern Lehigh rushed 67 times for 344 yards, with Nick Frame, the Times News Player of the Week, carrying 24 times for 204 yards, while Jimenez-Wittong finished with 70 yards on 18 carries. Tamaqua is coming off a 19-7 win over Pine Grove, which moved the Raiders to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Red Division. Damon Sell returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, added a 45-yard kickoff return to set up Tamaqua’s next TD, and capped off his big night with an interception midway through the final quarter to help seal the victory. “It’s nice to have a good bounce-back week,” Tamaqua head coach Sam Bonner said of the win. “I thought we played well at times, I thought we were a little inconsistent, which is something we need to get better at over these next couple of weeks with the way we move the ball. Defensively, I was really happy with the way we played. I thought Pine Grove has a pretty good quarterback and some pretty good skill kids. To give up just one score, I thought that was definitely a plus. I think our defense is starting to get a little bit more comfortable with what we’re running. Offensively, I wish we were a little bit more consistent, but I think Damon Sell had a nice kickoff return, and he’s someone we’re trying to get a little bit more involved on the offensive side of the ball. This week he’s going to start seeing more touches, and we have to get him a little bit more involved. Coming off a loss (to Jim Thorpe) and getting a win at home is big. We definitely want to build off the positives from it, but obviously we have a huge test in front of us with a very, very good Northern Lehigh team.”

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO