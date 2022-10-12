Read full article on original website
Times News
Friday night football: Bangor beats Northwestern 27-21; ND beats Jim Thorpe 57-40
------ Williams Vy. ..... 40. Northwestern tied the game at 21 on a 30-yard TD run by Cade Christopher.
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Oct. 13
Six area volleyball teams all posted wins in their regular season finales on Thursday. Posting victories were Jim Thorpe, Panther Valley, Marian, Lehighton, Pleasant Valley and Northwestern. VOLLEYBALL. Tamaqua-Jim Thorpe. Jim Thorpe closed out regular-season play with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-5 Schuylkill League victory over Tamaqua on Senior Night. The...
Times News
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
Times News
JT mayor dons Bombers shirt at meeting
Mike Sofranko, Jim Thorpe Borough mayor, sports a Palmerton Blue Bombers shirt during Thursday night’s council meeting, paying off a bet he lost to Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann when Palmerton’s varsity football team beat Jim Thorpe 54-29 on Sept. 16. Sofranko also promoted Palmerton during his monthly “mayor’s...
Times News
Lehighton bowling alley rolls a strike with upgrades
A longtime bowling alley in Lehighton has gone high-tech. Fritz’s Lanes & Pro Shop, 100 S. Second St., recently redid its bowling scoring system. Owners Dennis and Beverly Fritzinger have added a Qubica/AMF system. Other upgrades include colored lighting for the pins, cosmic bowling and different light shows, and...
Times News
No. Lehigh student places nationally in skills competition
A Northern Lehigh High School student has been recognized for his performance in the Skills USA National Competition. Superintendent Matthew J. Link recognized junior Brayden Arnold at Monday’s school board meeting for his work at the Skills USA National Competition. Arnold took second place in Marine Service Technology in...
Times News
Blue Raiders set to visit Northern Lehigh
Tamaqua will travel to Northern Lehigh this week in a battle of two area teams. When: Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. : Northern Lehigh, Tamaqua both coming off big wins. Northern Lehigh delivered a statement last week with a big 40-33 win over Notre Dame Green Pond to move to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Red Division of the Colonial-Schuylkill League. North Schuylkill, which owns a win over the Bulldogs, and NDGP are both 4-1 in the division, while Palmerton also sits at 3-1. “That was big. That was,” said Northern Lehigh head coach Joe Tout. “We were kind of blessed this year to kind of have the Northwestern (a 34-27 win) and Notre Dame (games), both of them were similar in that it came right down to the end. I think as far as being a big one, it’s one of the bigger ones we’ve had as a regular season win, just because of that. Just because now you’re playing up (in Class 3A) and Northwestern and Notre Dame, they’ve been top of our league the last couple of years, top of the district the last couple of years. Both of those games were just big ones. I thought we got over that hump from last year. I think North Schuylkill last year (a 56-42 loss in Week 6) was kind of our turning point.” After losing to the Spartans, the Bulldogs went on a winning streak that lasted until the state semifinals. “I think our kids got a ton of confidence, and then we came in this year and we won that Northwestern game, and we had just found ways to lose to them the last couple of years. And then last year, in a similar manner, I think we may have been up two scores against Notre Dame at halftime and found a way to lose that one. I just think, hopefully we’re kind of over that hump with the elite teams in the Colonial League. We’re just hoping that carries on.” The Bulldogs put together a 10-play, 63-yard drive that started with 4:22 on the clock, ended with 0:18 left in the game, and Alexander Jimenez-Wittong in the end zone for the third time in the game to snap a tie game before Chase Moffitt buried the extra point to make it 40-33 last week. Northern Lehigh rushed 67 times for 344 yards, with Nick Frame, the Times News Player of the Week, carrying 24 times for 204 yards, while Jimenez-Wittong finished with 70 yards on 18 carries. Tamaqua is coming off a 19-7 win over Pine Grove, which moved the Raiders to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Red Division. Damon Sell returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, added a 45-yard kickoff return to set up Tamaqua’s next TD, and capped off his big night with an interception midway through the final quarter to help seal the victory. “It’s nice to have a good bounce-back week,” Tamaqua head coach Sam Bonner said of the win. “I thought we played well at times, I thought we were a little inconsistent, which is something we need to get better at over these next couple of weeks with the way we move the ball. Defensively, I was really happy with the way we played. I thought Pine Grove has a pretty good quarterback and some pretty good skill kids. To give up just one score, I thought that was definitely a plus. I think our defense is starting to get a little bit more comfortable with what we’re running. Offensively, I wish we were a little bit more consistent, but I think Damon Sell had a nice kickoff return, and he’s someone we’re trying to get a little bit more involved on the offensive side of the ball. This week he’s going to start seeing more touches, and we have to get him a little bit more involved. Coming off a loss (to Jim Thorpe) and getting a win at home is big. We definitely want to build off the positives from it, but obviously we have a huge test in front of us with a very, very good Northern Lehigh team.”
Times News
Bangor trips up Northwestern
Sometimes the things you take for granted have a way of showing just how important they are. For the Northwestern Lehigh Tigers Friday night, the little thing was snapping the ball. One fumbled snap turned into an 85-yard touchdown return for Bangor and another became a game ending turnover that wrapped up a 27-21 win for the Slaters to ruin the Tigers’ homecoming.
Times News
Tamaqua gives Northern Lehigh a tussle
Most Northern Lehigh football games this season have been offensive battles; donnybrooks with high scores in which the Bulldogs emerged victorious. Friday night against Tamaqua, it wasn’t like that. Northern Lehigh won, 21-7, but it was more of a methodical victory. Coach Joe Tout agreed that the Bulldogs didn’t...
Times News
Crusaders outlast Olympians
EASTON - While watching Jim Thorpe play Notre Dame of Green Pond Friday night, one got the feeling that if the quarters were 15 minutes long instead of 12, the combined final score might have been 120 points. In the Crusaders’ 57-40 win, the teams combined for 950 yards of...
Times News
Lehighton class of 1957
Lehighton High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion on Oct. 1. First row, from left: Mary Lou Fritz Mertz, Elaine Cunfer Windbeck, Gloria Koch Heffelfinger, Bob Bottcher, Clara George Rust and Kathleen Dugan Tibensky. Second row: Keith Fritzinger, Kay Kromer Begel, Barry Solt, Yvonne Sendel, Di Salvo, Florence Roesch Sywenki, SuAnn Everett Kleintop, Ernest Christman, Shirley La Rose Ebbert, Marie Scherer Haberman, Alice Stroup and Joann Hahn Blew. Missing from the picture were six classmates who were coming from Florida and had to cancel due to the hurricane. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Tickets available for Lehighton dinner
A dinner to honor Lehighton Area School District’s “Graduates of Distinction” will be held on Oct. 22 at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 on Bridge Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a cash bar followed by the dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the...
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
Times News
Special teams plays lift Catty past Panthers
It can be an overlooked part of the game. But at times, it can make all the difference in the world. Quite often special teams play go unnoticed - unless it factors into winning or losing. On Friday night, Panther Valley and Catasauqua battled to a scoreless halftime tie. The...
Times News
TAMAQUA STUDENTS of the month named
Tamaqua Area Middle School principal Chris Czapla announced the school’s Students of the Month for August. From left are: Giovanni Rivera-Poke, eighth grade; Rylyn Sell, sixth grade; Kaydence Fort, eighth grade; Jonaylimar Ramirez Reyes, seventh grade; Jesse Stewart, sixth grade, and Kymani Biggs, seventh grade. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Times News
Spartans rally past Bombers
FOUNTAIN SPRINGS - Palmerton couldn’t have asked for a better start. Unfortunately, North Schuylkill quickly changed the momentum and rode it to a 35-21 Schuylkill-Colonial Red Division victory. “It was a good start,” said Blue Bomber head coach Chris Walkowiak. “Cole Serfass made some great plays, some incredible catches,...
Times News
West End news for Oct. 14, 2022
McMichaels UMC is holding a soup and bake sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A large variety of soups and baked goods are available. Beverages and hot dogs are also on sale. Beef dinner. St. Peter’s UMC, Saylorsburg, is hosting a roast beef dinner, which will be...
Times News
So. Lehigh pulls away in second half against Lehighton
CENTER VALLEY - It’s not a matter of if for Lehighton head coach Tom McCarroll. A difficult stretch of losses could have sent the Indians’ season spiraling. But Lehighton has continued to battle, something the Tribe showcased again Friday night against a one-loss Southern Lehigh team. While a...
Times News
Times News hosts community yard sale Saturday
The Times News Community Yard Sale is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. More than 50 vendors will be set up all around grassy areas of the Times News Media Group building. KCL’s Great Food on the Go food truck will serve breakfast and lunch. This will...
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 14, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
