ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goredfoxes.com

Football Returns Home, Hosts Dayton

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist football team (2-3 overall, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) hosts Dayton (3-2, 1-1) in a Pioneer Football League on Saturday at Tenney Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon. How to Follow. Geoff Brault (play-by-play) and Steve Eggink (analyst) will have the call on ESPN3.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
goredfoxes.com

Volleyball Takes Down First-Place Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut - The Marist volleyball team took down first-place Fairfield in five sets on Wednesday. Marist battled back and forth with the Stags for control of the match, trading sets. The Red Foxes were able to prevail by scores of 21-25, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13. Marist split the season series with Fairfield, and now stands at 11-8 overall and 7-2 in the MAAC. The Red Foxes are just one game back of Fairfield as they sit in a tie for second place.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy