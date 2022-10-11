FAIRFIELD, Connecticut - The Marist volleyball team took down first-place Fairfield in five sets on Wednesday. Marist battled back and forth with the Stags for control of the match, trading sets. The Red Foxes were able to prevail by scores of 21-25, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13. Marist split the season series with Fairfield, and now stands at 11-8 overall and 7-2 in the MAAC. The Red Foxes are just one game back of Fairfield as they sit in a tie for second place.

