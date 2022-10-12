Read full article on original website
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Whatcom Sheriff looking for suspected shooter in alleged road rage incident
One of the people involved in the incident allegedly reported that the other individual involved fired two shots at his vehicle.
Off-duty Island County sheriff's sergeant arrested for 2 separate allegations of rape
CONWAY, Wash. - The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested a sergeant with the Island County Sheriff's Office for an investigation regarding two separate allegations of rape. The sergeant was arrested on Oct. 13 at a home on Oleary Road, off of English Road in Conway after Skagit County deputies executed a search warrant.
Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion
A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department. At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard. A woman told officers that her two young children...
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
Air quality alert for Whatcom amid smoky skies, record heat and fire danger
Unusually strong high pressure is giving Whatcom an unseasonably warm autumn.
Bellingham man arrested for voyeurism, burglary
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man is in the Whatcom County Jail after an investigation found he had been entering a woman’s apartment without her knowledge. Bellingham Police say the woman got up in the middle of the night last July 5th and saw a man standing in the shadows.
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
Blaine Police Department calls for SWAT gear on deck, purchasing shields and helmets
Blaine City Council approved the police department’s request to use federal Covid-19 stimulus funds for about a $41,000 emergency purchase of tactical gear during its October 10 meeting. Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley requested the city use a portion of its unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to...
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
Mount Vernon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ferndale High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
‘Be like Bob’ friends say of Whatcom motorcyclist killed last month in Skagit County crash
“He led an amazing life,” said friends, who remember him as a great religious, family, community and business man and a wonderful friend.
Air quality alert issued for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An air quality alert for smoke has been issued by Northwest Clean Air Agency until 11am on Monday, October 17th. The air quality is expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Air quality along the Cascade valleys may be further diminished during...
Special hearing for Latino teen charged as adult delayed
MOUNT VERNON — A hearing to reexamine the decision to charge a Latino teen — Cristian Alexander Quijas — as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen has been rescheduled. With the hearing originally set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Skagit County Superior Court Judge...
Officials recommend limiting time outdoors due to wildfire smoke lingering
SEATTLE - Just as the Seattle Mariners expect to host the Houston Astros this weekend, wildfire smoke will also push into T-Mobile Park bringing dangerously dirty air pollution. That is why Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is urging everyone to limit their time spent outdoors. The agency also says the...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts...
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 12, 2022
WASHINGTON — Average gasoline prices in Washington have risen 15.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $5.34/g on Oct. 10, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,666 stations in Washington.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Fairhaven Association Invites You to Experience Halloween in ‘FEAR’Haven
In 1903, the settlement known as Fairhaven became part of the city of Bellingham. Since then, residents have strived to maintain its historic importance and aesthetic charm, from its working docks to its Carnegie library. But this Halloween, costumes and candies and decorations will help transform it into a family-friendly haunt, as Fairhaven Association rolls out “Welcome To ‘FEAR’Haven.”
