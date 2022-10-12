ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion

A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department. At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard. A woman told officers that her two young children...
ARLINGTON, WA
Anacortes, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Anacortes, WA
KGMI

Bellingham man arrested for voyeurism, burglary

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man is in the Whatcom County Jail after an investigation found he had been entering a woman's apartment without her knowledge. Bellingham Police say the woman got up in the middle of the night last July 5th and saw a man standing in the shadows.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
everettpost.com

Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
EVERETT, WA
High School Football PRO

Mount Vernon, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FERNDALE, WA
NewsBreak
whatcom-news.com

Air quality alert issued for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An air quality alert for smoke has been issued by Northwest Clean Air Agency until 11am on Monday, October 17th. The air quality is expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Air quality along the Cascade valleys may be further diminished during...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Special hearing for Latino teen charged as adult delayed

MOUNT VERNON — A hearing to reexamine the decision to charge a Latino teen — Cristian Alexander Quijas — as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen has been rescheduled. With the hearing originally set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Skagit County Superior Court Judge...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. "We don't have...
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Fairhaven Association Invites You to Experience Halloween in 'FEAR'Haven

In 1903, the settlement known as Fairhaven became part of the city of Bellingham. Since then, residents have strived to maintain its historic importance and aesthetic charm, from its working docks to its Carnegie library. But this Halloween, costumes and candies and decorations will help transform it into a family-friendly haunt, as Fairhaven Association rolls out "Welcome To 'FEAR'Haven."
BELLINGHAM, WA

