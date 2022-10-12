Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the scene in a black or dark-colored car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9511.

