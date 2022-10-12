ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the scene in a black or dark-colored car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9511.

WhosUrGoat
2d ago

Stanley County News. They let you read their report when they need help, but when it's something you really want to read. You have to be an subscriber.

