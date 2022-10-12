Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Governor’s Energy Office releases updated guide to help Mainers save money and stay warm this winter
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With Federal forecasts expecting energy prices to remain high this winter, the Governor’s Energy Office has updated its winter heating resource guide to help Mainers. It contains resources to help stay warm this winter, improve your home’s energy efficiency, and find heating assistance, if needed....
mainepublic.org
WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine
The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday. Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
mainepublic.org
How new electric rates for Mainers using heat pumps or electric vehicles will work
The Maine Public Utilities Commission recently announced plans for a series of new electric rates for those who use electric vehicles, heat pumps or battery storage. The plan for these new alternative rates drew some criticism from Maine Republican lawmakers earlier this week. But state officials say these new rates will not result in any additional costs for other ratepayers.
As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure
BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
wabi.tv
Governor Janet Mills tours the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Manufacturers Association of Maine hosted Governor Mills as she toured the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast today. The 11-year-old facility is an international boat building, yacht refit, and service facility with a hauling capacity for vessels up to 485 tons. Service ranges from engine and...
WMTW
Surging home heating costs squeeze Maine homeowners and suppliers
PORTLAND, Maine — The rising cost of home heating oil is expected to impact Mainers who already get help warming their homes. HEAP recipients can expect less “depth” when it comes to their benefits this winter, according program administrators. Demand for assistance is up significantly and, according...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
wabi.tv
Thousands without power as heavy rain batters parts of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 70,000 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 20,000 of those outages. You can follow the latest outages by clicking here. Officials with Maine...
wabi.tv
Coalition urges Maine DEP to enforce product PFAS reporting deadline
Maine (WABI) - Back in July, we told you about a group of businesses seeking to extend the deadline before they had to report which of their products contain intentionally-added PFAS. The businesses asked Governor Mills for a 12-month extension, saying they need more time to comply with what they...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
wabi.tv
Maine bears brunt of damage as storm lashes New England
(AP) - A storm packing strong winds and heavy rain lashed the New England coast on Friday with the greatest impact in Maine, where more than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power. The storm brought a gust of 72 mph, just shy of hurricane force, to the Isle of Shoals...
wabi.tv
LePage holds special discussion on Maine and inflation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine
Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
Ready to Fill Up? These Are the Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
When I began writing this article, it was currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, at 6:30 am on Monday, October 3r, it was 33 degrees in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many Mainers are now thinking...
