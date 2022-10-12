Read full article on original website
uams.edu
NIH Funds UAMS Effort to Close Patient Outcome Gaps Across U.S. Level 1 and 2 Trauma Centers
Oct. 13, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) researchers are hoping to help close wide gaps in trauma patient outcomes across the United States by harnessing new data to help trauma center leaders improve outcomes. Led by Mathias Brochhausen, Ph.D., and Kevin Sexton,...
neareport.com
Arkansas Minority Health Commission Announces Recipients of Minority Health Workforce Diversity Scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission has awarded $26,000 in scholarships to 28 minority students pursuing careers in health care and public health for the Fall 2022 school semester. Part-time students receiving scholarships are: Sir-Jason Monroe, Valissia Batemon, both of Conway, Taylor Thompson and Vivian White,...
uams.edu
Arkansas House and Senate Public Health Committees Hold Meeting at UAMS
Oct. 14, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) hosted the Arkansas Senate and House Committees on Public Health, Welfare and Labor for a public meeting Oct. 3. The joint committee meeting saw presentations on key UAMS priorities, as well as an opportunity for legislators to meet College of Medicine students.
talkbusiness.net
University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists
The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Public Schedule: October 16 22, 2022
LITTLE ROCK – The following is a list of public appearances by Governor Asa Hutchinson from Sunday, October 16, 2022, through Saturday, October 22, 2022:
KARK
James Hayes takes it up 2000 degrees
We turn things up a bit (by 2000°) with James Hayes of Pine Bluff, owner of James Hayes Art Glass Company. James Hayes was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He owns and operates the James Hayes Art Glass Company in Pine Bluff. After receiving an art degree from Hendrix College in Conway Arkansas in 1988, he searched for a new medium to express his artistic talent. Three months later he discovered glassblowing at the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School. He has studied glassblowing in Murano, Italy; Paris, France; the Glass Furnace in Istanbul; Urban Glass Brooklyn, New York; New Town Plaza in Hong Kong; and the Pilchuck Glass School near Seattle, Washington.
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
University of Arkansas
Major Service Outages This Weekend
A planned service outage scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16, will result in extended downtime for campus internet and several online services from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The service outage is required for Facilities Management to install new equipment in the Administrative Services Building (ADSB), where the campus Data Center, UAPD, and Parking and Transit are located.
KHBS
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
Arkansas second-grader awarded for saving his best friend's life
PARIS, Ark. — Paris Elementary School honored second-grader Jase Brown on Thursday, calling him a hero for his quick thinking after a scooter accident on October 6. This week is Spirit Week for the students and Thursday coincidentally was dress like your favorite Disney or superhero character day. Little did the students know, they had a hero of their own in the school auditorium.
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
talkbusiness.net
Springdale restaurant offers taste of Europe
A new restaurant will bring a taste of Germany to downtown Springdale. Bauhaus Biergarten is open at 326 Holcomb St. led by co-owners Daniel Hintz and executive chef Jennifer Hill Booker. The restaurant has seven employees and is open Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10...
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
Community reacts to Conway school board meeting that included anti-transgender measures, rhetoric
The Conway school board approved two measures targeting transgender people Tuesday night.
