Laplace, LA

Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death of Yasmine Halum

A 15-year-old male juvenile from LaPlace was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022 in connection to the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. Halum was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
