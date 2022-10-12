Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death of Yasmine Halum
A 15-year-old male juvenile from LaPlace was arrested Friday, October 14, 2022 in connection to the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. Halum was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
Juvenile arrested in murder case of 19-year-old Laplace woman
A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in the case of the shooting death of 19-year-old Yasmine Halum, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
Raceland man dies following suspected DWI crash
An alleged drunk driving crash has taken the life of a 71-year-old man from Raceland. According to Louisiana State Police the crash occurred on US-61 and Jackson Avenue in LaPlace around 5 o’clock in the evening.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
L'Observateur
Impaired Driver Arrested After Head-On Crash Kills Raceland Man in LaPlace
LaPlace – On October 11, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 61 near Jackson Avenue in LaPlace. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 71-year-old Earl Eschete of Raceland. The initial investigation revealed that Eschete was...
WDSU
LaPlace 15-year-old arrested, facing murder charge in shooting death of 19-year-old
LAPLACE, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a teenager in connection with the fatal shooting of a LaPlace 19-year-old. The sheriff said a 15-year-old boy from LaPlace was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Yasmine Halum. Halum was found shot...
Drunk driver arrested after head-on crash kills Raceland man, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a two-vehicle crash in LaPlace that killed a 71-year-old man from Raceland. Troopers say that 71-year-old Earl Eschete was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 south on Highway 61 near Jackson Avenue, simultaneously as 23-year-old Gasper Orduna of Alvin, Texas was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 north on Highway 61. Orduna subsequently crossed the center line into the southbound lane where his truck hit Eschete's truck head-on.
wbrz.com
After deadly arrest, State Police offered whistleblower $200k settlement to make him go away
BATON ROUGE - Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Thursday, the state of Louisiana offered former Trooper Carl Cavalier $200,000 to settle his case after he was fired for speaking out about wrongdoing at the agency. Cavalier said his lawsuit against the department has never been about money, he's only...
lpso.net
UPDATE: Woman Charged with Assisting Inmate Escape in September
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced another individual has been arrested in the investigation into the escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in September 2022. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, from the Correctional Complex. Investigators had also previously charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
L'Observateur
SCSO increasing enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts
Sheriff Champagne announces increased enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in complaints regarding illegally operated golf carts on parish roadways. Our efforts to issue warnings and citations have not helped deter those driving golf carts illegally. Deputies have been instructed to step up enforcement of unregistered and illegally operated golf carts and issue citations to anyone who is an unlicensed driver and/or operating a golf cart not registered with our office per Parish Ordinance Number 18-1-11.
L'Observateur
Reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Yasmine Halum
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Haitham was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. No motive is known at this time.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Two dead in separate Troop L crashes
According to state troopers, the drivers in both of the crashes were not wearing their seatbelts. Those drivers, troopers say, died of their injuries.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
wbrz.com
Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire at the foot of the Twin Span Bridge on Highway 11 Tuesday night. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the New Orleans Fire Department worked the fire together. The fire departments did not make...
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood
A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening. Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
13-year-old bicyclist dies after failing to yield in Clinton Twp crash
Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in which a local 13-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. Clinton Twp Police believe the teen failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the driver of the Kia was not at fault.
