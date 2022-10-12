A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a complaint in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace in reference to gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, identified as Halum, laying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Haitham was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. No motive is known at this time.

