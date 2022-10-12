PLAINVEIW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist University is ranked No. 8 on the 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees list released by OnlineU.org. Schools must be regionally or nationally accredited and offer at least one fully online degree in Spanish to be considered for the list. Wayland has offered an online degree in Spanish for more than five years.

