KCBD
Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
KCBD
Music, education and politics: ‘Little Joe’ Hernandez shares excitement before Lubbock performance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Music in Lubbock, education and politics; those are some topics Tejano legend “Little Joe” Hernandez touched on ahead of his upcoming performance in Lubbock. He was available to talk with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for a few minutes to promote his headlining performance for Magic...
KCBD
Malouf’s to hold fashion event to benefit Ballet Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event Friday, Oct. 14 from 6pm until 8pm to benefit Ballet Lubbock. The latest fall fashions will be on display at Lubbock’s oldest fine apparel store during the evening and a portion of the proceeds from all purchases will go directly to Ballet Lubbock.
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
KCBD
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
KCBD
Wayland No. 8 among colleges offering online Spanish degrees
PLAINVEIW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist University is ranked No. 8 on the 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees list released by OnlineU.org. Schools must be regionally or nationally accredited and offer at least one fully online degree in Spanish to be considered for the list. Wayland has offered an online degree in Spanish for more than five years.
KCBD
First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
KCBD
How retail competition will change your electric bill
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following KCBD’s report on the City of Lubbock’s steps to selecting electric providers to serve as a safety net for customers, a viewer submitted a list of questions about other aspects of the retail electric change coming next year. Meeting with providers. First was...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
KCBD
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
KCBD
Let’s Go Casual for the Kids at UMC, Wednesday, Oct. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s time again to wear jeans for a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser, but we’re not calling this ‘Miracle Jeans Day’ anymore. Too many people wear jeans to work anyway, so now, it’s “Go Casual for the Kids” on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
KCBD
LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days. Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD recognizes Monterey trainer who saved high school football player’s life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has recognized Lacey Steele for saving Zaidyn Ward’s life after he collapsed on the field. The trainer said she did not expect to be performing live-saving measurements on the sidelines of a high school football game. Lacey Steele says, “It is one of...
KCBD
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
KCBD
Slaton St. Joseph to host annual Sausage Festival, Oktoberfest Oct. 15 & 16
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Slaton is hosting its annual Oktoberfest and Sausage Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The festival will feature live music and draft German beer from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, with bulk sausage available for sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Regular, Jalapeño, and Habanero Sausage (cured and vacuum sealed) will be sold by the package.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Greystone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. He is very pleasant and easy going. He also loves other dogs and is very patient with the...
KCBD
WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
KCBD
The Lubbock Chorale present first concert of the season ‘American Folks Song’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This Saturday, October 15, 2022, The Lubbock Chorale will perform the first concert of their 46thseason titled, “American Folk Songs.” The concert will be held at 7:30p.m. at the Hemmle Recital Hall in the Texas Tech University School of Music. American folk songs...
KCBD
Levelland in mourning after fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
