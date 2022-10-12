Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro Police cruiser stolen by larceny suspect, found abandoned in Flint, police say
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – Police say a man stole a Metro Police Authority of Genesee County cruiser while running from an officer early Friday, Oct. 14. Metro Police Lt. Michael Murphy said officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Place in Flint Township following the report of a larceny in progress.
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Deputies intervene in "stolen" log dispute
9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a 40-year-old’s Greendale Township residence regarding a civil forfeiture. A vehicle and a side-by-side were seized. 9:18 p.m. – A deputy spoke with a 19-year-old Homer Township man about questions he had about an altercation he had with a 45-year-old Lincoln Township man. Nothing further was requested.
abc12.com
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
abc12.com
Police identify woman hit and killed along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released the name of the woman killed while walking on U.S. 10 in Bay County just a few days before her birthday. Investigators say 24-year-old Crystal Beaston was walking in the freeway's eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle near M-47.
Jury selection continues into fourth day in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI – The jury selection process entered its fourth day Friday in the trial of three people charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a Family Dollar security guard who died following an argument with customers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Woman faces murder charges in fatal bicyclist crash
A woman is set to face murder charges in the case of a crash that killed two cyclists and injured three others riding in a Make-A-Wish bicycle ride in Ionia County in July, according to court documents.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
abc12.com
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges
Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Grand Blanc Township trustee, business owner faces 15 felonies in larceny case
FLINT, MI — A former Grand Blanc Township trustee, state representative candidate and longtime business owner has turned himself into authorities following allegations he took money from customers without providing the items they believed they were purchasing from his store. Kenneth Walter Thomas, 55, turned himself in and was...
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
wsgw.com
Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop resulted in Michigan State Police troopers seizing marijuana, methamphetamine and a stolen handgun. According to authorities, a trooper attempted a traffic stop in Clinton County, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and crashed. Police said the suspect fled on foot, but was located at a later date and arrested.
Family of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie issue statement after teen sentenced in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a teen driver who was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a rainy February afternoon, has issued a statement for the first time since Birnie’s death.
abc12.com
Body camera video details how Cecchini defended his handling of confrontation with teens
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police body camera footage following a Sept. 17 confrontation involving the former public safety director sheds light on the incident that led to his decision to retire. Michael Cecchini came out of his Bay City apartment and confronted some teenagers, who he felt...
WNEM
Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
WNEM
Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0