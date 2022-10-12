ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
recordpatriot.com

CRIME LOG: Deputies intervene in "stolen" log dispute

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a 40-year-old’s Greendale Township residence regarding a civil forfeiture. A vehicle and a side-by-side were seized. 9:18 p.m. – A deputy spoke with a 19-year-old Homer Township man about questions he had about an altercation he had with a 45-year-old Lincoln Township man. Nothing further was requested.
abc12.com

Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
recordpatriot.com

CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication

7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
abc12.com

Police identify woman hit and killed along U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released the name of the woman killed while walking on U.S. 10 in Bay County just a few days before her birthday. Investigators say 24-year-old Crystal Beaston was walking in the freeway's eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle near M-47.
The Saginaw News

Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County

WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
abc12.com

Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
wsgw.com

Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash

A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
WNEM

Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
WNEM

Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday. Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.
