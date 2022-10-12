ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Crash involving U-Haul shuts down I-77N in Jackson County

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane of I-77 northbound has reopened after this crash.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Both northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down due to a crash involving a U-Haul truck Wednesday morning.

Jackson County dispatch says the crash happened at the 144-mile marker near the Silverton exit. They say the U-Haul vehicle was towing a car.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Ripley and Ravenswood Fire and EMS, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

