Coroner rules on death of man who fell from cherry picker

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The death of a tree trimmer who fell from a cherry picker in July has been ruled accidental by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Robert Tinkham, 65, of Youngstown, died July 18 from injuries sustained the same day from a fall as he was trimming a tree in a backyard in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue.

The coroner’s report said Tinkham was on the cherry picker and tied a piece of rope to the branch he was trimming.

When the branch fell away, it caused the cherry picker to tip over and dump Tinkham out, reports said. He fell at least 25 feet.

The homeowner said he heard a loud noise and then saw Tinkham lying on the ground, the report said.

Tinkham had no pulse when an ambulance arrived, and he was pronounced dead at about 1:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Health Center after efforts to revive him failed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.

