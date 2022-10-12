Public Safety Improvements Come From New Communication System

Photo by Bob Vosseller

JACKSON – Township residents are experiencing improved public safety thanks to a new emergency response communications system.

The $5.9 million upgrade to a 700-megahertz communications system is providing consistent and thorough coverage for police, fire and first responders according to Mayor Michael Reina.

“Effective public safety begins with effective technology and communications systems. An investment in this type of technology is an investment in the public’s safety. That’s the bottom line,” he said. “Now, after a full year of hands-on experience with this new system, I’m happy to report that our police, fire and EMT officials are reporting better overall communications coverage of Jackson’s 100-plus square miles, fewer calls lost or interrupted due to old technology and, very importantly, seamless radio connections with county and local government agencies.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) required the new Motorola 700-megahertz (MHz) system by public safety agencies across the country which modernizes the entire emergency response communications system. The previous system used a 500-MHz network.

Jackson’s upgrades include new police department radio hardware and software, dispatch center equipment, police handheld- and car-based radio equipment, as well as new handheld radios for the township’s department of public works and code enforcement.

As part of the system upgrade, the township installed two 180-foot-tall radio towers on Larsen Road and Patterson Road. Both are exclusively part of this project and were completed throughout 2020.

As part of the overall initiative, the township’s fire and EMS squads purchased their own communications equipment, but both use the township’s radio towers to access all local and county emergency channels, the mayor said.

Planning process meetings started in 2019 to upgrade Jackson’s emergency response system. While the pandemic caused some delays in the project, the system became fully operational in the middle of 2021.

The mayor added, “whether in the face of crime, fire, road accidents or medical emergencies our police, fire and EMTs have your families covered.”

“Improving and strengthening the quality of life here in Jackson begins with keeping our residents safe. That’s one of the reasons why Jackson Township was named the safest municipality in the state with a population of more than 50,000,” Mayor Reina said. This report was published by Safewise.

“That doesn’t happen by accident. You have to invest in public safety and we do so because public safety must come first,” he added.

The upgrades to Jackson’s emergency response communications system build on other investments in public safety, including: