Gay rights are on the midterm ballot after Clarence Thomas opinion, says new GLAAD ad

By Brooke Migdon
The Hill
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington.

GLAAD is out with a new ad first shared with The Hill that highlights how LGBTQ rights are on the ballot this year in the midterm elections for the House and Senate.

“We all have to turn out to vote. It’s important for all families,” Kent and Diego, a gay married couple with two children, say in the new ad produced by GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy group.

The ad, airing nationally this week, is part of a larger campaign by GLAAD to engage voters ahead of the midterms. The group also released a new version of a public service announcement aired last year featuring the Briggles, a Texas family of four with a transgender child.

“We are putting a lot against the midterm election to get LGBTQ voters engaged and to the polls because we do know that when LGBTQ folks and our allies vote, they vote for pro-equality candidates,” Sarah Kate Ellis, the group’s president and chief executive, told The Hill in an interview.

Ellis said she’s optimistic that LGBTQ voters will turn out this year to fend off a GOP takeover in Congress. Following the 2020 presidential election, 93 percent of registered LGBTQ voters in a GLAAD post-election poll said they turned out to vote, a quarter of which for the first time. More than 70 percent said they voted for President Biden.

Another GLAAD poll in February found that 83 percent of registered LGBTQ voters said they would likely vote in the midterm elections this November, including 50 percent that said they are “extremely motivated” to vote.

“These elections get more and more personal for our community,” Ellis said, “and we have more and more at stake.”

The Supreme Court’s summer ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion has led to bans on that procedure in a number of states.

The decision also threatened gay rights, which a concurring opinion by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas made clear.

Thomas said that a number of court decisions based on the due process clause of the 14th Amendment should be reconsidered given the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, including the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Alarmed Democrats in the House, joined by nearly four dozen GOP lawmakers, passed the Respect for Marriage Act in July to enshrine marriage equality in federal law.

The measure has not been taken up by the Senate, however, where GOP opponents have argued it does not adequately address religious protections.

In an interview this week with The Hill, Kent and Diego, the married couple from the new GLAAD ad, said they have always had to view their relationship and their family as something that needed to be protected.

The two men agreed to speak on the condition that their last names not be used to protect their family’s privacy.

“When anybody talks about taking away the protections that we value, we perceive that as a threat — whether that’s from people in our community or someone like Justice Thomas — and we take that really seriously,” Diego said.

While some Republicans have said there’s little chance that Obergefell will be overturned and have brushed off the Respect for Marriage Act as a election-year stunt by Democrats, a number of prominent GOP senators have also insisted the case was wrongly decided when it went before the Supreme Court in 2015.

These Republicans say the power to recognize same-sex marriages belongs with the states — many of which still have statutes or constitutional amendments on the books that prohibit same-sex couples from being legally married.

State-level bans on same-sex marriage are unenforceable as long as the court’s Obergefell ruling stays intact, but after the conservative court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June — reversing nearly 50 years of precedent — LGBTQ couples are no longer confident their rights will continue to be protected under settled law.

“It’s deeply troubling that marriage equality could be overturned and we’d have to return to the days of finding our own way through legal protections and working with lawyers and having all the paperwork in place,” Diego told The Hill. “There’s just so many hoops that families shouldn’t have to jump through. We just hoped and assumed that was all in the past.”

After meeting in 2002, Diego and Kent got engaged in 2005 and were married in a small chapel ceremony in 2007, nearly a decade before same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide.

When their first son was born in 2011, both Diego and Kent were in the delivery room. But after the birth, they received devastating news: despite being selected by their son’s birth family to adopt him as a couple, only one of them could legally adopt him because their marriage was not recognized as valid by the state in which they lived.

“I so distinctly remember the terminology that the non-legal parent was recognized as ‘other adult in household.’ How cold and uncaring is that?” Kent said.

To protect their family, the couple married again in 2012 in Washington, D.C., where same-sex marriage had been legal since 2010. Two years later, they moved to Minnesota, where their legal marriage was immediately recognized.

The pair said they briefly discussed moving back to their home state, but quickly ruled that option out after the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2004 constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage.

Choosing to remain in Minnesota, Diego and Kent worked with a local attorney to secure legal recognition for their son’s non-adoptive parent and amended his birth certificate to include both parents. In 2015, they jointly adopted their second son.

Minnesota is one of just over a dozen states with neither a statute nor a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. The state legalized same-sex unions in 2013, less than a year after voters shot down an amendment to its state constitution that would have outlawed them.

But Diego and Kent and other couples like them, regardless of the states in which they live, say they are tired of their rights always hanging in the balance.

“If I were to label an emotion to it — fear,” Diego told The Hill when asked how he felt reading Thomas’s opinion that suggested landmark cases including Obergefell be revisited. “And on the heels of that, exhaustion.”

“Once the Supreme Court starts pulling threads, what’s going to be left of our family?” he said.

Pastor Jack.
2d ago

Folks we do understand that the good folks can vote as well. We get it that the LTGBQ crowd is gaining ground. Get out and vote to stop this so called gay rights. Having sex with the same gender doesn't give rights. Not according to the Constitution I served to defend. It says Nothing about sex.

24
Luke Warm
2d ago

this has nothing to do with equality the LGBTQ community wants special rights so they can gain more power. what other group in this country can groom children & be supported by the majority of Americans. An unfortunately things are only going to get worse

11
AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
2d ago

Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached. He is taking the law and Into his own hands, And I think this is wrong. And the Supreme Court is bringing more hate and dissension between the people of America along with Fellow politicians. I would like to see the politicians work together again to come to conclusions, I would like to the supreme court to deal with items that are brought to them. Clarence Thomas has an agenda, there’s several things he wants to deal with, and that’s not his job. He supposed to deal with what’s brought before him. And he also should’ve recused himself when he found out his wife was also involved with January 6, and when he didn’t he showed that he didn’t have any work ethics. He shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court.

12
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Clarence Thomas
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
COLORADO STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

