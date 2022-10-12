Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Norfolk's A47 and A11 junction improvement scheme is approved
The Secretary of State for Transport has approved a multi-million pound plan to overhaul a junction on one of the country's most dangerous roads. Improvements will be made to the Thickthorn roundabout, near Norwich, which straddles the A11 and the A47. Work will begin next year and the redeveloped Thickthorn...
BBC
Half term rail disruption expected on Hastings and Tunbridge Wells line
Major engineering works will halt trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings during the October half term. Rail replacement buses will be laid on for travellers during the line's nine-day closure from 22 to 30 October. Network Rail said the line has been beset by problems since it was built in...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot
The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Milton Keynes: Police put up tent amid Furzton home search
A police tent has been put up outside a house in Milton Keynes as part of an ongoing investigation. Thames Valley Police said it was "investigating some items" after officers were called to Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on Monday night. "There is no wider risk to the local community and...
Multimillion-pound UK road scheme facing legal action on climate grounds
Campaigners say DfT was wrong to only assess emissions against national carbon budget
Bonfire night is CANCELLED! Manchester becomes latest council to scrap November 5 firework events while blaming cost-of-living crisis
Bonfire night will go off without a bang in Manchester this year, after a council scrapped its annual firework display, blaming 'escalating costs'. Residents in the city had been hoping to enjoy their first public bonfire night display since 2019 - with previous shows having been cancelled due to Covid.
U.K.・
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC
Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute
The owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent. Rollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years. About 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan...
JOBS・
BBC
Tockwith: Villagers fear being stuck if bus route is axed
People reliant on an under-fire bus route say they fear being "stuck" in their villages if the service is axed. The 412 bus links Tockwith, Long Marston and Bickerton with Wetherby and York, but could be scrapped in December without additional funding. Bus operator Connexions said rising costs and dwindling...
BBC
Newcastle's halted Blackett Street pedestrianisation a 'wasted opportunity'
The shelving of plans to permanently pedestrianise a busy city centre street has been called a "wasted opportunity". Led by Nick Forbes, Newcastle City Council had wanted to ban traffic from Blackett Street but "deferred" the scheme after he was ousted and replaced by Nick Kemp. It said it had...
BBC
GWR train driven too fast after 123mph Oxfordshire trolley crash
A train that smashed into an abandoned work trolley at 123mph should not have travelled so fast to a station afterwards, investigators have said. The Great Western Railway (GWR) train dragged it for a mile (1.6km) near Challow, Oxfordshire, in October 2021. No passengers were injured. The train was damaged...
London’s Battersea Power Station opens to public after 10-year restoration project
Battersea Power Station reopened to the public on Friday (14 October), after a 10-year project to restore the derelict site to its former glory.London’s beloved Art Deco building has been transformed into a shopping and leisure complex, with many of its original features remaining intact.The four famous white chimneys towering over the River Thames have been dismantled and rebuilt, while the restored Turbine Hall dates back to the 1950s.Simon Murphy, boss of the Battersea Power Station Development Company, described the redevelopment as “one of the most challenging engineering and architectural feats in London’s history”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Donegal explosion: Mourners hold vigil in Castlefinn for victims of blastSpecial EastEnders end credits highlight how climate change will impact LondonCCTV captures osteopath trained in dissection ‘dragging suitcase containing body’
BBC
West Yorkshire: Seized cash used to fund women's self-defence classes
Money recovered from criminal activity is being used to fund free women's self-defence classes in West Yorkshire. Grants from the West Yorkshire Mayor's office are supporting classes including the Springback programme in Leeds and Women & Girls Boxercise in Wakefield. The classes aim to help women and girls recover from...
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
BBC
Barrow: BAE Systems to recruit 1,200 workers for MoD submarine plans
More than 1,000 jobs are being offered at BAE Systems working on the Royal Navy's new generation of submarines. BAE secured contracts in May worth over £2bn, alongside Rolls-Royce, to begin the third major phase of the nuclear deterrent programme, Dreadnought. The company is looking to hire about 1,200...
BBC
Tenby school fire: Manorbier pupils back to class in caravan park
Pupils of a primary school that was burned down are to set to return to learning at a nearby caravan park. Staff and pupils of Manorbier School in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out. Pembrokeshire council confirmed nobody was harmed in the blaze, but it...
BBC
Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive
The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year. The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York. Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's...
CARS・
BBC
Boy left Bedford nursery on busy road unsupervised - Ofsted
A young child left a nursery by a busy main road unsupervised, a report has found. Ofsted said Monkey Puzzle, Bedford, for children aged up to four, had been served with a welfare notice. Katrina Gani said she witnessed a boy running out of the nursery's car park in August,...
KIDS・
Comments / 0