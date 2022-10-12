PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday. After Friday night's win in Game 3, fans are excited to advance to the move on to the NL Championship Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. For the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Saturday.If the Phillies win, their ticket to California is booked.If they lose, they will have to go back to Atlanta for a winner-takes-all Game 5 Sunday evening.

