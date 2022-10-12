Read full article on original website
Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers had their offense clicking like they’ve been playing for months. When it came to trying to stop them, the Minnesota Wild were simply a mess. Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for...
Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday for their first win of the season. Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav...
Capitals can’t get special teams going in 3-2 loss to Maple Leafs
Caps can’t get special teams going in 3-2 loss to Leafs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals went into Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to put their season-opening loss to the Boston Bruins behind them and they couldn’t do it, falling on the road in a 3-2 decision.
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in...
Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics
MILAN (AP) — Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL...
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall waited all night to hear his name announced during the first round of the NFL draft. Thirty-two players later, he went to bed without a team. But with plenty of hard feelings. Hall eventually was the first running back drafted, by the...
Wizards to debut 25th anniversary throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls
Wizards to debut throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards fans won’t have to wait very long to see the team sporting its new throwback jerseys for the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The Wizards announced they’ll wear the blue and bronze throwback...
Phillies to play at Citizens Bank Park for advancing to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday. After Friday night's win in Game 3, fans are excited to advance to the move on to the NL Championship Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. For the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Saturday.If the Phillies win, their ticket to California is booked.If they lose, they will have to go back to Atlanta for a winner-takes-all Game 5 Sunday evening.
Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
Wizards’ Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn’t have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey’s way home from the team’s open practice Tuesday night.
Jets look to continue surprising start as they visit Packers
NEW YORK JETS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (3-2) Sunday, 12 p.m. CDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Jets 44-38 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jets beat Miami Dolphins 40-17 at home; Packers lost...
Stock Report: On a bad day for the organization, Commanders get needed win
CHICAGO — Over the last decade NFL rule-makers pushed their sport to become higher scoring and more electric. The opposite happened on Thursday night at Soldier Field. The Commanders beat the Bears somehow 12-7 to snap a four-game losing streak and at least blow back some of the negative momentum surrounding the franchise. This type of win, however, won’t help a ton to change the narrative around owner Dan Snyder.
Sports on TV for October 17-23
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion. ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea. MLB BASEBALL. 8...
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn’t exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
