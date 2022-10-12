ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get The Lego Advent Calendar On Sale At Amazon. You Won't Regret It

By Kristen Aiken
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1K01_0iVueVT700 Lego advent calendar, $28 (originally $35) (Photo: Amazon)

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If you’ve never experienced the joy of opening an advent calendar for the 24 days leading up to Christmas, now’s the time to start. Whether you celebrate the December holiday or not, there’s a world of fun in opening up a little door every day to reveal a secret tchotchke. And in the case of this Lego advent calendar , it’s the perfect early December gift for kids and adults.

Got a kid? A nephew? A coworker? A neighbor? A white elephant party? This is all you need. And right now, during October’s Prime Early Access sales event, this 287-piece set is on sale for $28 (originally $35), which is 20% off.

Every day that you open a new surprise, you’re slowly building the scene of a wintery Lego town, complete with “Lego City Adventures” TV series characters and all the elements that make for a beautiful holiday town setting. It includes a playmat, so when you fold down the back of the calendar, it allows you to set a scene in 3D. It’s honestly one of the few toys that’ll make your home’s decor look better . Get yours now before the deal ends at midnight PT on Oct. 12

Lego advent calendar (Photo: Amazon)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

