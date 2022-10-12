Mitt Romney Rebukes Republicans

Leland Smith
2d ago
Yes, Romney is another Chaney, a person of moral convictions, ethics and stellar integrity and person who sincerely lives his religious beliefs.
suzanne
2d ago
Mitt Romney is and always has been a RINO! This is what a worm Romney is, he has a fake profile online. This fake Romney profile is where he tears down other politicians, the name Pierre Delecto.Romney aka Pierre is a weak coward.Such a coward he creates a fake profile to defile others. I would think the Mormon Church may look down on his deceit.
Vicky Dearing
3d ago
He has done nothing to support republicans, has criticized, he just another Cheney.
Mike Lee Asks Mitt Romney for Help as Trump Candidate Could Lose Utah Race
Mike Lee openly called for fellow Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney to support him in the upcoming Utah Senate election as he faces a combined coalition of independents and Democrats in the shape of Evan McMullin. Lee, the incumbent Utah senator, is running against McMullin in November, the only Senate...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Donald Trump says Mitt Romney has ‘abused’ Mike Lee by not endorsing him
Former President Donald Trump says Sen. Mike Lee has been “abused” by a fellow Republican senator from Utah, referring to the fact that Sen. Mitt Romney has not endorsed Lee’s reelection bid. “Mike Lee is an outstanding senator who has been abused, in an unprecedented way, by...
Republican blasts Tommy Tuberville’s “outrageous” reparations rant — and evangelicals who enable him
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, broke down the racist rant by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., at former President Donald Trump's Nevada rally this weekend, during which he appeared to equate criminal justice reform with slavery reparations and said Democrats are "pro-crime" because "they think the people who do the crime are owed that."
Donald Trump On Losing Supreme Court Case: ‘Why Didn’t We Make More Calls?’
“This is embarrassing,” the president told aides, according to Jan. 6 committee testimony. “I don't want people to know we lost.”
Trump’s In Trouble Now
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trump & three of his children of massive tax fraud.
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Ana Navarro reminded Trump on Monday that, like Mitch McConnell’s, his ex-wife and current wife weren’t born in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they love America any less than others. “Let me remind Donald Trump, ’cause obviously what he’s trying to do here is say that...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
George Conway Envisions Nightmare Scenario Before Donald Trump’s Final Reckoning
George Conway predicted “the reckoning is finally coming” for Donald Trump. The former president “is in a downward psychological, emotional and physical spiral” and “in all likelihood” will soon “be convicted of multiple felonies,” the conservative attorney said in a lengthy interview with Salon published Monday.
Trump's Weekend Rant Made Him Sound 'Guilty And Scared,' Ex-Prosecutor Says
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance suggested Trump's remarks in Arizona were telling.
Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever
The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
Here's what Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife is '100% positive' he will do at trial
Tasha Adams, the estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, talks with CNN’s Kasie Hunt about Rhodes and his trial for involvement in the attack on the US Capitol.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Rant About 'Real America' Backfires Spectacularly
The Ohio lawmaker gets called out for trying to deflect from the day's big news about Donald Trump.
