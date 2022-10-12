ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings

Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Miami investors zero in on St. Pete industrial sites

A Miami investment group has purchased a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and plans to continue building its local portfolio throughout the Interstate I-4 corridor. Basis Industrial, a privately held and vertically integrated real estate owner and operator, acquired two small-bay warehouse properties in Orlando and St. Petersburg as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Hammocking#What To Do#Travel Info#Food And Drink#New World#Kickstarter#University Of Tampa#The Dynamic Hammock#Blind Tiger Coffee Co#The Birria Bros#Byoh
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa to have 49 pickleball courts by 2023

Pickleball is evolving into one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s a sport that’s easy enough for someone of any age to pick up and learn, with equipment that’s relatively easy to acquire while also being affordable. Prior to 2021, Tampa Parks & Recreation had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower

The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
stpetecatalyst.com

Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M

Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022

TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
AGRICULTURE
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy