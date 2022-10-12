Read full article on original website
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
The 10 Best Haunted Houses Around Tampa Bay!
Halloween is on the horizon and what better way to get in the spooky spirit than to check out a haunted house? There are several seriously scary attractions to check out around Tampa and beyond. While some of these may be a little intense for younger kids, most of them can make for a fun […]
cohaitungchi.com
25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings
Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
theminaretonline.org
First Magic Mushroom Dispensary in Tampa Shows Changing Attitudes Towards Psychedelic Culture
Chillium Mushroom and Hemp dispensary, located in Ybor City, recently added mushroom products to its store. The store is run by owner Carlos Hermida, a long-time cannabis activist. After getting a master’s in business administration, Hermida had moved to California to study the business aspect of marijuana at Oaksterdam University....
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
stpetecatalyst.com
Miami investors zero in on St. Pete industrial sites
A Miami investment group has purchased a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and plans to continue building its local portfolio throughout the Interstate I-4 corridor. Basis Industrial, a privately held and vertically integrated real estate owner and operator, acquired two small-bay warehouse properties in Orlando and St. Petersburg as...
These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
Harbour Island residents are once again fighting a proposed hotel, after Tampa developer threatened to sue city
A Tampa city attorney asked residents to not voice grievances to city council, due to pending litigation from the developer.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa to have 49 pickleball courts by 2023
Pickleball is evolving into one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s a sport that’s easy enough for someone of any age to pick up and learn, with equipment that’s relatively easy to acquire while also being affordable. Prior to 2021, Tampa Parks & Recreation had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more.
fox13news.com
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
floridapolitics.com
Construction begins for St. Pete’s tallest residential tower
The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand as the tallest residential building in St. Pete. Construction has kicked off for what is planned to be St. Petersburg’s tallest residential tower. The 46-story mixed-use tower, coined The Residences at 400 Central, will stand tall in...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
New Pass-a-Grille restaurant Red, White, and Booze takes over former Sea Critters Café space
Known for their bloody marys and Margaritas
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hiring Event for Multiple Industries on October 18th, 2022
TAMPA, FL – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person hiring event for Hillsborough County on Tuesday, October 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Jobseekers must register on www.EmployFlorida.com...
Explaining Ice Ages and Earth’s erratic climate
You’ve probably heard the expression, “the climate has always changed." That’s true, although not nearly as fast as it is now.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
