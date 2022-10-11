See updates on construction on Coit Road, Plano Parkway, Parker Road and more in Plano

Read full article on original website
Related
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
checkoutdfw.com
What the opening of a new segment of the Outer Loop means to Celina, Collin County
The state of transportation in Celina hit a major milestone this week. City of Celina and Collin County officials gathered on the pavement of the newly-built Collin County Outer Loop Project near the intersection of Coit Road on Thursday morning to officially cut the ribbon on a project that will serve to improve east-west connectivity in the area.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Denton County bond to advance regional connector
A Denton County bond will help advance this portion of the Outer Loop. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frisco residents in Denton County will see a $650 million bond election on the Nov. 8 ballot, with a portion of that funding allocated to advance the Outer Loop regional freeway. County commissioners voted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after 14 years of tickling local taste buds. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I could actually believe it to be true.
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
multifamilybiz.com
Sentinel Real Estate Acquires Newly Built 331-Unit Debbie Lane Flats Garden-Style Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
ARLINGTON, TX - Sentinel Real Estate Corporation announced that it has acquired Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit garden-style apartment community located in Arlington, Texas. The property represented an opportunity for Sentinel to acquire a stabilized newly-built luxury community in the desirable and rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Debbie Lane Flats...
dmagazine.com
The Conclusion of Bitter Elm Thicket Zoning Battle Leaves Dallas With Lessons
The Dallas City Council on Wednesday closed the chapter on a contentious zoning battle that took nearly seven years to settle in the historically Black neighborhood of Elm Thicket/North Park. It was the conclusion of the city’s protracted attempt at controlling the style of home that can exist in this northwest Dallas neighborhood, where old cottage-style bungalows now sit beside modern, flat-roofed, square-shaped new builds that often tower over them.
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coppell City Council considers adding deceleration lane on SH 121 frontage road
Coppell City Council heard plans during their Oct. 11 work session for a request to add a deceleration lane along a portion of the SH 121 frontage road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell City Council heard plans during their Oct. 11 work session for a request to add a deceleration lane along a portion of the SH 121 frontage road.
WeWhiten to provide teeth-whitening services at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
WeWhiten is slated to open its new location at The Shops at Legacy. (Courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels) WeWhiten is slated to open in its new location at The Shops at Legacy in December, according to the company's website. This dental studio offers 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute teeth-whitening treatments using an organic whitening gel, according to its website. It also offers at-home treatment kits, including phone-powered kits and whitening pens. WeWhiten will be located at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C118, in Plano. 800-674-8743. https://wewhiten.com.
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A
PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
Scheels in The Colony evacuated after bomb threat
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a popular sporting goods store in The Colony along with part of an adjacent entertainment district.The call came in at 8 p.m. at the Scheels Sporting Goods located on Destination Drive just south of State Highway 121 in the Grandscape development.A nearby outdoor concert was stopped and people told to leave.No one's been hurt.Police are searching the Scheels. They hope to have more information later on Thursday.Earlier Thursday, Southlake Police evacuated part of the Town Square area after reports of a suspicious package. No threat was ever discovered.
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Edmond's Burgers & More to serve up burgers, wraps and more in Plano
Edmond's Burgers & More is opening in October in Plano. (Courtesy Edmond's Burgers & More) Edmond’s Burgers & More is scheduled to open later in October at 2919 W. 15th St. in Plano. The family-owned restaurant serves burgers as well as a variety of wraps, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 972-612-2121. Facebook: Edmond’s Burgers & More.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0