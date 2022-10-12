ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins had an epic bat spike after absolutely crushing a 3-run homer

Rhys Hoskins absolutely opened the floodgates for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon. Nursing a 1-0 lead in Game 3 of the NLDS over the NL East pennant-winning Atlanta Braves, Hoskins stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third with one out and runners on first and second. Rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made the mistake of delivering a fastball down the middle of the plate.
KIRO 7 Seattle

MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Larry Brown Sports

Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series

Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
Yardbarker

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Homers After Missed Call By Home Plate Umpire

Giancarlo Stanton threw his hands up at home plate and the Yankee Stadium crowd groaned. Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak had called a 3-1 cutter from Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber a strike, a pitch that crossed home plate inches below the zone. In retrospect, Bieber probably wishes Rehak had called...
