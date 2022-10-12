Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District
A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
WBAY Green Bay
Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the “Future of Education.” But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers. DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country...
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
spectrumnews1.com
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
WSAW
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst football has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs after the WIAA voted they must forfeit their six wins on the season due to an ineligible player, according to a release on the Tomorrow River School District’s Facebook page. The WIAA ruled the player had...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
WSAW
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee volleyball and their gym were quiet early on in their match. That remained up until the 10th point, when the gym erupted. The moment building up to the 10th point was special because it allowed Mosinee player Melina Carattini’s brother to watch the game. Payton has autism and is sensitive to noise.
WSAW
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
WBAY Green Bay
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
seehafernews.com
Three Arrested for Burglary in Fond du Lac County, Stolen Items Remain Unfound
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested three people for burglary, however, the items they stole have not been found. Deputies were sent to Sabel Mechanical on County Highway H in the Town of Empire at around 5:00 Monday morning after receiving a call from an employee.
4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam
A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the child was hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman killed, remains held by investigators for years
The remains of Heather Szekeres were found in Shawano County in 2014. Now, her father is on a mission to get justice before he dies.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Arrest Three In Connection To Burglary At Empire Business
(Empire) Fond du Lac County authorities arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a business in the town of Empire. Sheriff’s officials received a call from an employee of Sabel Mechanical, which is located at W3150 Highway H, that a suspicious vehicle was parked nearby just before 5am.
wiproud.com
Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Hotel manager cited following Sunday night fires
The SPFD says a local hotel owner has been cited for a series of Sunday night fires on the city's east side.
