Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify. Reacting furiously to Thursday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).

POTUS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO